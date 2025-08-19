Sean McVay Provides Positive Updates on Injured Rams Players
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Rams concluded practice on Tuesday, Sean McVay provided health updates on several players as well as a full update on where the Rams are with Matthew Stafford.
Before diving into Stafford, Davante Adams had a pre-scheduled day off.
Matthew Stafford
McVay shared his thoughts on Stafford's performance during practice.
“I thought he looked good," stated McVay. "I thought he looked better than yesterday. I thought it was a step in the right direction. We're going to continue to hope that he's able to stack days and feel good. It's what's happened so far. I thought there were some good rushes that we had where he had to move and manipulate the pocket, activate all parts of the field. I think yesterday was good for him to be able to get a feel. I think it was good for him to be able to go through the whole practice. As he gets himself immersed in team activities, he's totally present and getting his feet wet a little bit. I thought today was definitely a positive step in the right direction and we're going to continue to hopefully stack days like that.”
Stafford participated in the entire practice. The Rams continue to take things a day at a time. It remains unclear if he'll play week one.
Alaric Jackson
Yesterday, I asked Sean McVay about Alaric Jackson's health. McVay stated Jackson continues to work towards his return and is currently on schedule with his recovery plan. On Tuesday, Jackson increased his work during practice.
I asked if the Rams made a decision whether Jackson would play week one. This was McVay's answer.
“We have a good idea but again, I want to take it a day at a time with him and Matthew," stated McVay. "These are situations that I know are probably frustrating for you guys. We're hopeful but again, it could be any sort of setback. There's no reason to think that. This is a situation that I haven't navigated before, but he's doing great. He's handled it like a stud like I mentioned yesterday. I think his focus and concentration is being ready to go for week one and that would be a great situation for us if that's the case.”
Willie Lampkin
Willie Lampkin suffered an injury during the Rams' preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He will miss some time.
“He got a bad ankle sprain. He’s so tough. It was kind of a knee and an ankle. I think it was his PCL, but he's so damn tough. It'll be a few weeks for him.”
