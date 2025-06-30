Konata Mumpfield: The Rams' Next Demarcus Robinson?
Watching Konata Mumpfield's collegiate tape is not for the faint of heart. Don't get me wrong, Mumpfield made brilliant catches, and to the credit of Pitt quarterbacks Eli Holstein and Nate Yarnell, both men threw some darts downfield, but there were also some missed throws and some play calls that didn't make too much sense.
Regardless, Mumpfield got the job done despite having to put on his most perfect Simone Biles act to haul in catches, often falling to the ground hard, or he was running routes that made him look like he's a dancer in Stomp the Yard.
Now, in the NFL, Mumpfield looked good in OTAs, benefiting from an NFL-quality arm throwing the ball his way. Mumpfield was making snags left and right, being able to contort his body to make catches at various angles and levels.
Looking at his play, the Rams may believe they have a straight up replacement for Demarcus Robinson in Mumpfield.
Robinson played for the Rams from 2023-2024, where he helped the team make the playoffs in back-to-back years, serving as a red zone threat and a downfield playmaker.
While it's unclear at this time how many reps Mumpfield will see throughout the season, training camp and pre-season may be his coming out party and considering his skillset, Mumpfield may become a primary target in the red zone.
The red zone is where Robinson was most effective. His arm length and speed made it hard for defenders to cover him, especially on outside throws.
The Rams set that up by either isolating him, typically on the right side of the field, or having him line up in the slot, running underneath the outside receiver, almost in a pick play sort of sense.
Robinson was also great at attacking safeties. He knew exactly when to push hard and pull off the throttle, creating separation from a safety that didn't want to get beat deep.
I don't know if Mumpfield has Robinson's speed but his ability to straight up moss someone will provide the same concerning effect of defenders, especially in the deep third.
Mumpfield has the feet, hands, and length to do what Robinson did on those red zone out routes.
If Davante Adams is on the field, the defense will make it a priority to stop him first in the red zone due to his big body. Next it will be Kyren Williams and then Puka Nacua. We've already talked about how Terrance Ferguson is going to play a factor, but I believe the key to fixing the Rams' red zone issues is Mumpfield.
In a one-on-one situation, my money is on Mumpfield to win.
