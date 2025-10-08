Why Rams May Be Eyeing Contract Extension for Star Defender
A report by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was released on Wednesday stating that the Los Angeles Rams were interested in retaining defensive captain Quentin Lake.
In a recent news update, Fowler and Dan Graziano named players who are most likely to get an extension in the next two months.
"Also, Quentin Lake is a do-it-all chess piece for Sean McVay's defense, and the Rams are interested in retaining him if a deal makes sense," stated Fowler.
The Rams and Lake have not publicly entered extension talks as Lake's rookie deal is set to expire after this season.
The Rams on Lake
Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Chris Shula have spoken highly of their defensive captain this season.
Sean McVay
“He’s so versatile," stated McVay. "He's so tough. The majority of his snaps are coming from the nickel slot position. You get a lot of play opportunities. You're around the football based on how the landscape of the league unfolds. There’s a lot of inside-out passing. There's a lot of the perimeter control and some of the RPOs and the screen game."
"He’s been outstanding. I think his technique is great. I think if you just watch the way that he plays snap in and snap out, this guy's a dog. He has such a great way about being able to lead his teammates. He's so damn smart. He's so tough. I think technically he's playing really well in the coverage phases. He does a lot of different things where you're, in essence, in some of the traffic situations that inside linebackers are in. He's stout. He's a complete football player. Then when we're on our base defense, he's playing safety. I love Quentin Lake. I'm really grateful to be working with him and I've been really pleased and proud of what he's done through the first three weeks.”
Chris Shula
“To me, he's been the same [since] two years ago when he started playing nickel," stated Shula. "Obviously, he had a great year last year. He would've played every single defensive snap on the season besides that last game when we were resting him for the playoffs."
"He’s just picked up where he left off. He has great ball skills, he's a great tackler and he plays extremely hard. He’s really good on the perimeter control and he just does a lot of stuff for us. We love him as a player and to me he's just continued to elevate his game. He’s just gotten that much better because he's a guy that learns from his experiences. He plays tough so we like him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE