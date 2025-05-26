Kyren Williams Needs a Big Season in Contract Year
The Los Angeles Rams were once a team slated for a rebuild following their triumph in Super Bowl LVI with an incredibly stacked roster. Injuries and the departures of many of the key veterans left the team depleted of talent until they weren't.
Since 2022, the Rams have quickly grown into a contender once again with the hopes of marching deeper into the postseason with their young roster.
A key part of their progression has been the selections made since 2022 with key contributors coming in as rookies to help with the progression of the organization. Quentin Lake, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, Cobie Durant, Jared Verse, Kamren Kinchens, and more have only three or less years of experience under their belt and all have shown to be incredible players.
One player on the edge, however, is running back Kyren Williams, who needs a big year to earn himself a new payday with the Rams, or elsewhere. The former Notre Dame standout has been the lead tailback for Los Angeles over the last two seasons as a former fifth-round draft pick, totaling 2,443 yards and 26 touchdowns combined.
However, Williams does has his naysayers. While he may have good vision, quickness, and footwork, his contact balance and explosiveness is not up to par for what the Rams would like to have. This is likely why gusy like Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter have been drafted in the last two drafts, including this year.
In Sean McVay's offense, you need those two things in his wide zone blocking scheme that forces tailbacks to use patience and explode through creases for big plays. The Rams have had success on the ground but it feels like they've struggled with the explosives behind Williams. They also don't have a quarterback that can create with his legs anymore, leading to limitations.
Williams needs a big season for him to earn another payday. His numbers have increased each season and it wouldn't be entirely shocking if he were to do so again. A career-year for a Los Angeles team vying for another shot at the Lombardi Trophy could give Williams a contract in the $10 million average annual value range, putting him in among the seven highest-paid running backs in the NFL.
That payday could come from either the Rams or another franchise. Either way, it is a big year for Williams in the final year of his rookie deal.
