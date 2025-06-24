Best Pick From Each Rams Draft in 2020s
The Los Angeles Rams have structured themselves into a consistent playoff contending franchise since the arrival of head coach Sean McVay in 2017. Despite a roster shakeup by McVay and general manager Les Snead, the Rams have put themselves into championship contention quickly with the help of a young roster and a mixture of quality veterans on both sides of the ball.
The 2020s have represented success for Los Angeles with a Lombardi Trophy in 2021 and their recent stretch of 20 wins in the last two seasons. Much of their roster is made up of players from draft classes of the last three to four seasons. With that in mind, let's look at the best draft pick from each Rams rookie class since 2020.
2020: WR Van Jefferson (Round 2, No. 57)
The former Florida standout entered the NFL as a route-running savant with the ceiling to be a productive No. 2 or No. 3 wideout. In 2020, he put up career-high numbers in receptions (50), targets (89), yards (802), and touchdowns (six) that still stand to this day. Since then, he has only had one season over 300 yards.
Jefferson is now with the Tennessee Titans looking to be a productive playmaker once more. There is an argument for Cam Akers or Jordan Fuller here as the best pick from the 2020 draft, but Jefferson's single-season impact in 2021 gives him the edge.
2021: LB Ernest Jones (Round 3, No. 103)
Bobby Brown III has some argument here along with second round choice Tutu Atwell. However, Jones was easily the best player from the 2021 draft and his play in Los Angeles and now in Seattle have shown why.
Ernest is a consistent and reliable second-level playmaker who is adequate in coverage and ample in run fits and tackling. It remains odd why the Rams let him go before bouncing around to the Seahawks despite a short stint with the Tennessee Titans. Either way, Jones has become a valuable player.
2022: RB Kyren Williams (Round 5, No. 164)
Cobie Durant and Quentin Lake have been impactful defensive backs for Los Angeles in the last three seasons and are entering their contract seasons looking to make some money next offseason. However, Williams has been the most productive player in this class with the second most rushing yards of all running backs drafted in 2022 just behind Buffalo Bills' James Cook.
Williams also enters a contract year with two younger running backs looking to eat into his snap share. He needs to produce and remain effective but is comfortably the best player from this draft class.
2023: WR Puka Nacua (Round 5, No. 177)
What a draft class this was with Steve Avila, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, and Nacua. You can make an argument for any of these players as the best draft choice from 2023 but it's hard to move past the start of Nacua's career as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.
Nacua has the most career yards of any pass-catcher from the 2023 NFL Draft by over 500 yards and would be higher had he not missed time to injury last season. The former Washington and BYU standout is the future at wide receiver for the Rams offense.
2024: EDGE Jared Verse (Round 1, No. 19)
Hard to argue against the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Verse was outstanding last season with his pressure rates and hurries despite his low sack total. His impact in the playoffs showcased a player that not only will be a future defensive player of the year but one of the top overall pass rushers in the game in a short time.
