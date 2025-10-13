Rams Praise Defensive Captain After Incredible Week Six Performance
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were witnesses to a massive performance from Quentin Lake as the defensive captain secured an interception and a fumble recovery in the team's victory over the Ravens.
After the contest, Sean McVay, Nate Landman, and Jared Verse shared their thoughts on Lake with reporters.
Sean McVay
Once called the lynchpin of the defense by Chris Shula, Lake has been a favorite among the Rams' coaching staff.
“Big time," stated McVay. "I thought [Quentin Lake] was awesome. It’s cool to be able to see him get his first two turnovers too. He’s been around the ball. He’s made so many plays. He’s so instrumental in so many different things that we do. He had a great game today. It was awesome for ‘Q.’”
Nate Landman
Lake and Nate Landman work together to strategize, adjust, and relay communication across the entire defense. Landman couldn't be happier having Lake as a partner in the heat of battle.
“What an incredible player," stated Landman. "[Quentin Lake] is smart. He really controls everything back there. [We] work great together, getting everybody lined up. [He’s] just a crazy athlete – being able to put him in the nickel [or] in the safety – and he’s someone who manipulates blocks for us by coming on pressures. It changes the gap schemes. He’s just a guy we are so grateful to have here.”
Jared Verse
Verse was asked about Lake's impact on the pass rush after the game as Lake is an effective blitzer while giving players like Verse the time to get home with his skills in coverage.
“You feel it," stated Verse. "You know you get that one little extra second because ‘Q’ [Quentin Lake] is right in the zone where the quarterback wants to throw, and they can’t do that. It helps us so much, because this is happening, that’s happening, so much is happening at different levels. But, knowing they’re able to lock it down on the back end, with ‘Q,’ with [Nate] Landman – with all these different guys on the middle [and] the second level – it just helps you a lot. You see how much we got home on that last little stretch because they were locking it up, and they were forced to throw it up.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE