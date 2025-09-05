Surprising Prediction Made About Rams Season Opener
The Los Angeles Rams will start their 2025 campaign at home against the Houston Texans, with their biggest concern being the health of their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. This is a matchup between two playoff teams from last season, who both were sent home in the divisional round.
Coincidentally enough, the two teams they lost to met up in the Super Bowl. However, that's where their similarities end. The Texans and Rams couldn't be further apart in terms of their quarterback situation, and while both have amazing defenses, the Texans' defense is more complete, while the Rams rely a lot on their pass rush.
This will be a good test to see if the Rams are ready to take that next step as contenders, but this should be a game the Rams win due to their insane pass-rushing abilities as well as explosive offense. However, others seem to disagree.
Week One Prediction
John Breech is a sports writer at CBS Sports, and he released his week one game predictions, where he attempts to predict who will walk out victorious. For the Rams, he thinks they'll lose to the Texans 19 - 17 due to their stifling defense and Stafford's injury concern.
"If you have a bad back, the Texans are probably the last team you want to be facing in Week 1. There were only 11 players in the NFL last season who totaled 11 sacks or more and two of those guys are on Houston's defense (Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter)", said Breech.
The Texans do have an astounding defense, which, given Stafford's limited mobility, will make it harder for him to throw the ball or lead the offense comfortably. What Breech fails to consider is that the Rams have the personnel to do the same thing to CJ Stroud.
Verse's Impact
The Texans' biggest problem last season was that their offensive line couldn't hold up in pass protection, and it contributed greatly to Stroud's sophomore slump. This offensive line didn't get any better in the offseason. What would make me believe the Rams' defensive line won't cause havoc?
As well, they're going into next season with Tank Dell being unavailable and Christian Kirk having to be sidelined for their season opener due to injury. Nick Chubb is their starting running back, and he hasn't had a healthy season in two years.
I expect Jared Verse to go off this game, showing off in front of the home crowd and making a statement. He will get a sack on Stroud, but more importantly, I think he'll help bottle up their run game in a big way, which will make their offense one-dimensional.
The Run Game
"The Texans also have one of the few secondaries in the NFL that should be able to go toe-to-toe with Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, so even if Stafford's back holds up, don't expect him to put up big numbers".
That is one thing that I will give Breech about his prediction: the Texans' defense has the ability to smother the Rams' offense and limit their passing attack. They have a deep secondary, and Stafford does not want to take his chances with Derek Stingley Jr. in coverage often.
What the Rams will have to do is rely on Davante Adams' premier route running to create separation in small yardage routes like slants, while also incorporating a healthy amount of touches for their running backs. If the Rams want to whittle this defense down, it won't only have to be Kyren Williams getting carries, but Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter as well.
"The other thing to like about the Texans is that head coach DeMeco Ryans is very familar with Sean McVay's offense. Ryans spent two seasons as the 49ers' defensive coordinator and during those two years, the 49ers had a 4-0 regular-season record against the Rams while holding McVay's offense to just 14.25 points per game".
This will be the first time the Rams and Texans face off against one another while Stroud is their starting quarterback and DeMeco Ryans is their head coach. We'll see if his years with the San Francisco 49ers are able to translate over to the Texans.
Overall, these two teams have a lot of firepower on both defense and offense. This seems like a matchup that will be decided by which team schemes better against the other, and although Ryans has a proven track record over Sean McVay, I trust McVay knows the importance of starting off the season 1 - 0.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Texans when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.