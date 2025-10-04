Matthew Stafford Playing Best Ball Despite Upset Loss
Let's start this by saying the obvious, if it weren't in the previous two weeks: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still one of the best in the game. There is no denying his ability five games into his age 37 season, and possibly his last of his outstanding, potentially Hall of Fame career.
That greatness should not go unnoticed, but it might after the Rams' upset loss to the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 26-23. Instead of putting the ball in his hands at the end of the game, driving for either a game-tying or walk-off score, Los Angeles, specifically head coach Sean McVay, balked.
Self-inflicted wounds: the story of the 2025 Los Angeles Rams.
Stafford's greatness held back by mistakes from Rams roster
Stafford has been playing at an elite level in the last two games, completing 67 percent of his passes for 764 yards and six touchdown passes to no interceptions, and throwing for at least 375 yards in each matchup. What we have seen from the Super Bowl champion has been championship-type play from a quarterback who may have found his way into the early MVP conversations.
However, overthinking in play selection, lack of execution on field goal units, fumbles and drops from key players, and a lack of quality players at cornerback and linebacker have put the Rams in a situation where they will need their franchise quarterback to carry the weight. While it may lead to incredible play, it can be too much for an older signal-caller with an ailing back.
One of the things that bothered me late in Thursday night's game was when McVay took the ball out of Stafford's hands on he 4th down that would decide the game in overtime. When you have a quarterback who has been playing incredible football, that is not the time or place to stall that momentum.
Would things be different if the Rams threw it on fourth down? We will never know, but it is a play that could haunt them in the coming weeks and throughout the season as the NFC West race tightens up.
There is no doubt that Stafford is playing some of his best football to start the season, even with lingering health issues. However, the key will be to have better execution, consistency, and talent to maintain the play from a passer who could find himself in MVP conversations later this season.
