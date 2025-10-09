Rams vs. Ravens: 3 Key Players to Watch as McVay Aims For Rebound
The Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed their mini-bye week after a short stretch last week in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team had the misfortune of dropping their division lead and has been searching for answers, whether that be outside or inside the organization.
Los Angeles will once more travel to the East Coast for a road trip against the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 1, this looks like a premier early afternoon battle, but injuries have collapsed Baltimore into a shell of itself. Still, playing at M&T Bank Stadium will be a challenge, and the Rams will need these three key players to step up.
Kyren Williams, running back
That picture is what fans remember from Week 5's loss at home, along with a devastating fumble and a couple of bad drops in the open field that would've likely led to a win a sustained momentum. However, the team remains steadfast in the belief in their starting running back, even with Blake Corum's talents waiting in the wings.
Williams will face a defense that is giving up over 146 rushing yards per game and an EPA per rush of 0.12. It is a great opportunity for the fourth-year tailback from Notre Dame to find his groove quickly.
Jared Verse, edge rusher
Verse is a gifted player, as he showed a couple of times against Trent Williams a week ago. Now, he faces a much more favorable matchup against the current Ravens left tackle and former Ram, Joe Noteboom, who has allowed a 19.6 percent pressure rate this season and seven quick pressures in the last two weeks, all of whom are among the leagues highest, according to NFL Pro.
Look for Verse to be a significant part of the team's success this weekend against a struggling Ravens offense. Is this the week the former first-round draft choice has his breakout game in the regular season?
Puka Nacua, wide receiver
Nacua is the NFL's league leader in rushing yards through five weeks with 588 and two touchdowns for a 13.9 percent completion rate over expected and an 83.9 catch percentage. He has been dominant and productive in each game he has played. Not bad for a former fifth-round pick. This week, he takes on a defense that has had six of its players allow at least 100 yards and a touchdown in coverage, according to NFL Pro.
Marlon Humphrey and Jaire Alexander of struggled this season, with no signs of improvement to come. This could spell another productive week for Nacua and his teammates as they look to get back in the win column this weekend.
