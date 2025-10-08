Rams Must Have Keen Eye on 2026 Linebacker Prospects
Disappointing losses can force some reconciliation toward certain areas of a football team, coming to grips with the current issues at hand. Whether that be situational football, certain position groups, or inconsistencies from a key individual player, those problems can be exploited after a loss such as the Los Angeles Rams suffered against the San Francisco 49ers.
In a game they were supposed to win by a decent margin, the Rams dropped a home bout to the injury-riddled 49ers in overtime, 26-23. The loss exposed several key position groups, including cornerback and linebacker, as flaws on an otherwise talented defense with plenty of exciting talent.
Rams must have a keen eye at linebacker prospects
With that in mind, the 2026 NFL Draft provides potential to bestow a quality group of linebacker prospects with high-impact potential. One of my biggest questions post-draft this offseason was why the Rams chose to pass on drafting now-Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell and opt to trade back into the second round. Getting Campbell would've given Los Angeles's defense and defensive coordinator Chris Shula a weapon at the second level.
While Nate Landman has made some impact plays from time to time, he is a liability in terms of overall dynamic impact, as is Omar Speights. Rookie Shaun Dolac could get playing time this season, but the Rams, specifically Les Snead, are once again criticized for not addressing the linebacker position with quality talent. The draft next April could provide answers.
The first player that stands out is one of the top defenders in the country, Ohio State's Arvell Reese. He is a 6-foot-5, 245 linebacker with top-notch versatility, athleticism, and run discipline that is needed for the modern-day position. This is arguably one of the better overall prospects in the draft, and someone that could transform a defense in any system.
Several others also come to mind when thinking of potential top linebacker prospects this season: Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez has had a strong start to the year and is quickly becoming a potential Top 50 player in the 2026 draft class; Cincinnati's Jake Golday is a physical, athletic second-level defender with a similar skill set to Reese; his teammate, Sonny Styles, is another quality athletic with good run keys and coverage prowess.
For all intents and purposes, the 2026 linebacker class looks like a much stronger and more talented group of defenders compared to recent classes. With two first-round picks and a few more top-100 selections, the Rams will be in a great spot to select a potential starter for their defense in the spring.
