Rams Provide Critical Health Updates Before Roster Cut Down Day
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams and head coach Sean McVay provided critical health updates on Matthew Stafford, Alaric Jackson, and Josaiah Stewart on Monday.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford completed his fifth straight full practice, which means four physical practices and one jog-through. Stafford did not express any discomfort that would rise to any level of concern and he his throws continue to look normal and on target. His timing remained excellent and he was able to place the ball at every level.
Sean McVay spoke about Stafford after practice.
“He looked good, did a good job, full participant again so we're in good shape," stated McVay. "It's going to be the same answer.I mean that too. He's doing great. He's a hundred percent participant. He's doing a heck of a job taking care of himself with a lot of different things."
"As soon as we get off the grass, he and [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] have a great plan. I can't see into the future but if you look at what the last week has entailed, I feel really good and there's nothing that would lead me to believe, unless we have an unforeseen setback, that he's not going to be right to roll against the Texans.”
With that being said, the Rams have yet to confirm if Stafford will play against Houston.
Alaric Jackson
Jackson participated in individual drills for the first time this season. Jackson, who is still dealing with his blood clot issue, has tirelessly worked to be ready for the season. McVay announced Jackson would be participating in team drills next Monday.
“No, he's good," stated McVay. "He's going to partake in next Monday's practice, Wednesday and Thursday, and then he’ll just do the jog through on Friday. It's really cool. I think we've got a good plan in place. That is something, whether you talk about Matthew's back or the thing with Alaric, that I certainly have never dealt with before. I think that demands flexibility, but we feel really good. He has put so much work in. I think he's handled it like a total stud. I'm really happy for him that all things are pointing to him being ready to go and being able to manage this. I think there's been a lot of work behind the scenes of being educated on how many people have really been able to deal with this. What's the best way to be able to have the meds, then you get off of them so you don't leave yourself susceptible to some of the things that the medication can prevent you from being able to play football. He's done a lot of work. I think we've got a really good gauge on when those get out of his system and feel really fortunate that that's the direction that we're trending in.
The Rams have yet to decide if Jackson will play week one.
Josaiah Stewart
I noticed Josaiah Stewart was in shorts during Monday's practice and he didn't participate in team drills so I asked Sean McVay for an update.
“He’s in the concussion protocol," stated McVay. "He ended up having a little incident last week. Hopefully we'll get him out of that. He's doing good and making good progress.”
