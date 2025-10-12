How the Rams Stack Up Heading Into Ravens Game
The Los Angeles Rams do not want to fall any further in the NFC West or in the NFC standings. That is why they want to get a huge win today against the Baltimore Ravens. It is going to be important for the Rams to play good football and get back into the win column.
They want to take a lot of momentum into the next game because it is going to be overseas. But today they will need to handle business against a team they will be the favorites against.
The Rams come into this game with a 3-2 record, but they could have easily been 5-0. The Rams are not worried about what has happened in the previous weeks and are only focused on today's game. The Rams will be led by veteran star quarterback Matthew Stafford and by the best play caller in the National Football League, head coach Sean McVay. I know no one is itching to get out there today more than McVay. All week, he has been answering all the tough questions.
Rams Ranking on GameDay
This is a new week for the Rams, and they are leaning on McVay to put them in the best position to be successful. McVay knows how to make the adjustments from one week to the next. He does the same with his coaching staff and players. He knows how to get the most out of them. That has been essential for this Rams team since McVay became their head coach.
The Rams got a ranking heading into today's game by Neil Greenberg of The Washington Post. He put the Rams in the strong challengers tier and at No. 8 overall.
The Rams suffered a tough loss to San Francisco on Thursday night and … moved up in the rankings? This is a perfect example of win-loss results not telling the full story.
The Rams averaged more than seven yards per play to San Francisco’s five, posted one of the league’s highest success rates this season and lost largely because of two fumbles, a missed field goal and a failed fourth down — plays worth roughly 16 expected points, per TruMedia. Strip out those mistakes, and the numbers show the Rams are a considerably stronger team than the 49ers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE