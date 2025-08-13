Rams' Matthew Stafford Makes Bold Career Decision
While Los Angeles Rams quarterback is still on pace to start for the franchise this season, despite his continual battle with back soreness, Matthew Stafford is also taking on another opportunity, being named as host for the SiriusXM show "Let's Go!"
Stafford replaces Bill Belichick as Belichick took the North Carolina coaching job and will debut alongside Maxx Crosby, Peter King, and Jim Gray for the show's fifth season.
Per the program's press release "the first four seasons of “Let’s Go!” have delivered listeners one-of-a-kind insights and enlightening and entertaining conversations from an extraordinary group of hosts and guests – including Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Judge, Andy Reid, Lamar Jackson, Lawrence Taylor, Snoop Dogg, Oprah Winfrey, Roger Staubach, Josh Allen, CJ Stroud, A’ja Wilson, Denzel Washington, Adam Sandler, Shaq, Peyton Manning, Kevin Durant, Joe Burrow, Deion Sanders, Charles Barkley and many others."
Stafford will have weekly discussions regarding the Rams and other NFL topics. This is Stafford's biggest venture into sports media, and this is setting up the framework for a potential post-NFL career that allows him to remain close to football.
Stafford continues to deal with back soreness that has kept him out of practice on Monday and Tuesday.
Sean McVay was asked on Monday if Stafford would be able to play if the Rams needed him this week.
“I don't know that," stated McVay. "I think he still probably would be able to play it just based on how he feels, but because of how he felt overall, it's like what's the risk/reward with us being 27 days out? Now I'm not minimizing how important every single day is. I don't want that to get mixed up. When you are making decisions, you have to say, ‘Number one, what's best for the player?’ And then ‘What is best for our football team?’
In this instance, the approach, knowing that he was going to do some individual and how he felt, just didn't think that that was worth it for us. He’d be the one that could be able to tell you whether or not he'd be able to play. He looked damn good throwing the other day. Nobody's tougher than him and has overcome more stuff than he has. We also want to see if we can have him feeling as good as possible. That's super important. I feel like that's a real responsibility that we take as coaches to try to put our guys in the right spots to be successful but also be able to feel good."
