5 Questions the Rams Offense Must Answer Against Houston
The Los Angeles Rams offense in 2024 was a rollercoaster of emotions, with the team hitting absolute lows followed by tremendous highs. The Rams struggled in a variety of areas, with their offensive line and wide receiver rooms being plagued by injuries. Despite the up-and-down nature, they proved last season that they are able to go toe-to-toe with the best in the NFL and with new additions and a new mindset, the Rams must answer these five questions on Sunday to see exactly where they're at.
Is Matthew Stafford Able to Endure Punishment?
There's only one guarantee in the NFL and that's if you play, you will get hit. Obviously, certain positions get hit more than others and that's why quarterbacks are now able to play until their 40. With that being said, Stafford is already in his late 30s, has accumulated tens of thousands of hits over his lifetime, and is coming off a back issue.
Stafford is one of the toughest players in the NFL, but it's not so much a question of simply enduring punishment but being able to do so while
Will Davis Allen or Terrance Ferguson step up?
We all know what the Rams have in Tyler Higbee. He's a tall, reliable target who is able to assist in the run game as a blocker and has proven to be a top target of Stafford when healthy. But who steps up when he's not on the field or if Sean McVay wishes to use two tight end sets?
Ferguson is more dynamic as a player, but Davis Allen was phenomenal in training camp, making repeated red zone plays and a wild one-handed catch through traffic. Don't discount Colby Parkinson either.
What Will The Dynamic Between Davante Adams and Puka Nacua Look Like?
As we all know, Matthew Stafford loves to find a top target and hit them repeadedly until the defense adjusts to the point other targets open up. He did it with Calvin Johnson, Kenny Golladay, Cooper Kupp, and Puka Nacua. Now it appears he's doing so with Davante Adams.
If that ends up being the case, how do the Rams get Nacua involved to a point where he not only maintains his own high level of production but also team success? If that's not the case, if Stafford attempts to be a better distributor, will that come at the detriment of the offense?
How Do You Get the Most Out of Tutu Atwell?
Tutu Atwell is the presumed third option at receiver, and he's one of the highest-paid players on the team. In his career, Atwell's success has never come from maintaining volume but instead making key plays in critical moments.
However, the Rams spent a boatload of cash for a reason, so considering Atwell wants the ball, how do the Rams position him in order to get a career year out of him?
Have the Rams Fixed Their Red Zone Blues?
It's a genuine question? Have they? Let's see.
