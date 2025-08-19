What I Saw at Rams Practice: Matthew Stafford's Second Day Back
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When I walked into the Rams facility this morning, there was an odd feeling as I pondered from the media workroom. Could today be the day that the Rams take their crucial step towards normality? Could this be the day Matthew Stafford puts in a consecutive day of work? Yes.
Stafford Continues To Get Acclimated With the Offense
Stafford's back held up fine through Monday and on Tuesday, the Rams started to push the limits. On Monday, Stafford walked back into the offense and was making solid throws and decisions. He was a clean operator in the pocket and the ball was getting delivered at the right time with the right pace.
What we weren't seeing were the more difficult throws. Downfield passes, outside passes, back shoulder throws, fitting balls into holes instead of windows. We got a chance to see that and the results were varied.
Stafford did find Tutu Atwell for a downfield score where Atwell hit a beautiful move on his route with the ball being midair as soon as Atwell accelerated into open space. He also hit Puka Nacua on several nice throws with Nacua seemingly taking another Stafford toss to the house, having done so on Monday.
It should also be noted that Davante Adams did not practice with the team due to a scheduled off day.
Stafford also displayed rust. He missed a few passes thrown against air that he would typically hit, and he wasn't able to consistently fire the football into tight spaces like he usually does. Some of the timing was messed up and it wasn't a typical operation to Stafford's standards.
Stafford played well and is able to operate as a game manager. However, it's going to take some time to get him back to the gunslinger form we all know and love. Do not panic, this is his second team session since June, so keep that in mind.
The Rams, as Sean McVay stated, are being cautious with their usage of Stafford so it's not like he's getting a bunch of reps right from the jump. This is a process, but the pieces are starting to fit so I'm holding off opinions on his play until next week and to be frank, even with everything, Stafford still throws like a top 15 quarterback.
The defense won the day again with the defensive line continuing to force their way into the backfield. The offensive line did respond, but the Rams' consistent rotation of fresh linemen is a problem for others. The quality does not drop.
Xavier Smith continues to impress, and Alaric Jackson is quickly making his way towards returning before the start of the season. The Rams have yet to decide if Jackson is well enough to play in week one.
