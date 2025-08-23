The Rams Answer Five Critical Questions Against the Browns
The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up preseason play against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Before the game, I posed five questions the Rams needed to answer. Here are their responses.
1. Is Dresser Winn good enough to bring back?
Unfortunately, the answer is no. Winn was always going to be a camp arm, and his familiarity with the system played to his benefit during this run with the team, but it's clear he's not NFL quality. The accuracy waivers a bit too much, the decisions aren't always there, and the offense was not moving the way they needed to.
While Winn did have some stellar moments, this is the end of his Rams tenure...for now. Who knows? Another stint in spring football could bring a new version next season.
2. Who rounds out the wide receiver room?
Brennan Presley. He was once again the team's best wide receiver, leading in yards, going three for three on targets. The speed is clear, the hands are there, and he's effective in the run game, finishing as the team's second-highest rusher.
3. Is Britian Covey worth a roster spot?
No. Covey should find a way to make the practice squad and there is a future for him but unless the Rams want him as a punt returner, I would think that there isn't a role for him or skillset they need.
When it comes to speed, they have Xavier Smith and Presley, both of whom are better receivers and have been fielding return reps. There's just no space for him.
4. Which cornerback rises to the occasion?
None of them. A.J. Green missed today's game due to a swollen knee so I was hoping either Derion Kendrick or Cam Lampkin would ascend into that spotlight. There just wasn't enough done to say anyone truly rose to the occasion.
Lampkin almost had the game-winning interception but while he did catch the ball, he would be called for defensive holding.
5. What does Ty Hamilton bring this season
Ty Hamilton did not play due to some health issue that we're not exactly clear on yet, so I guess we have to pocket this question for another day.
The Rams cut their roster down to 53 players next week.
