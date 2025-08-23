The Good and Not So Good From Rams Preseason Finale
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Here's the good and the not so good from the game.
The Good
Terrance Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson was a force to be dealt with. In Ferguson's first preseason game, an event that happened due to Ferguson's lack of prior participation due to injury, he displayed the skills that made the Rams fall in love with him. He was dynamic, he was tough, and he was reliable. The Rams' best player on the field by a mile, he's one for the future.
The good news is that he's a fast learner so the future might be in two weeks.
Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards
Presley and Edwards combined for five receptions and 99 yards off six targets. Presley put his speed and skills on display as he sits on the verge of a roster spot. Edwards made a ridiculous catch to help the Rams take the lead on their final offensive drive of the preseason.
Tanner Ingle
Someone sprinkled salt in his cereal because there was no reason for Tanner Ingle to be hitting like that. Tanner "Just Because" Ingle was wacking every player he could because the laws of the game allow such behavior.
He was an intimidating force who was clean with his hits, at least according to the refs. While his coverage skills need work, it's hard not to want a player on the roster when he's willing to give everything on every play.
The Not So Good
The offense
It was not happening with Dresser Winn and the offensive line. The Rams struggled to run the ball, Presley finished as the team's second-highest rusher with 23 yards and if not for Ferguson and theatics, I'm not sure the Rams score a touchdown on Saturday. The Rams did use a bunch of players who won't make the team but still.
The secondary
It just wasn't a good day for the secondary. While we were looking for someone to round out the room, we didn't see that on Saturday as both Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel were able to advance the ball without overt difficulty.
I get that the Browns played their starters and the Rams went with the bottom of the depth chart, but this is the NFL, and I didn't see much to satisfy.
