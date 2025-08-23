Ram Digest

The Good and Not So Good From Rams Preseason Finale

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up preseason play on Saturday

Brock Vierra

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur and head coach Sean McVay congratulate wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) after a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Mike LaFleur and head coach Sean McVay congratulate wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) after a touchdown during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Here's the good and the not so good from the game.

The Good

Terrance Ferguson

Terrance Ferguson was a force to be dealt with. In Ferguson's first preseason game, an event that happened due to Ferguson's lack of prior participation due to injury, he displayed the skills that made the Rams fall in love with him. He was dynamic, he was tough, and he was reliable. The Rams' best player on the field by a mile, he's one for the future.

Terrance Ferguso
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson gives a sign during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The good news is that he's a fast learner so the future might be in two weeks.

Brennan Presley and Tru Edwards

Presley and Edwards combined for five receptions and 99 yards off six targets. Presley put his speed and skills on display as he sits on the verge of a roster spot. Edwards made a ridiculous catch to help the Rams take the lead on their final offensive drive of the preseason.

Tru Edward
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tru Edwards (82) hugs tight end Mark Redman (83) and wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Tanner Ingle

Someone sprinkled salt in his cereal because there was no reason for Tanner Ingle to be hitting like that. Tanner "Just Because" Ingle was wacking every player he could because the laws of the game allow such behavior.

Tanner Ingl
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Elias Neal (58) and safety Tanner Ingle (34) tackle Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

He was an intimidating force who was clean with his hits, at least according to the refs. While his coverage skills need work, it's hard not to want a player on the roster when he's willing to give everything on every play.

The Not So Good

The offense

It was not happening with Dresser Winn and the offensive line. The Rams struggled to run the ball, Presley finished as the team's second-highest rusher with 23 yards and if not for Ferguson and theatics, I'm not sure the Rams score a touchdown on Saturday. The Rams did use a bunch of players who won't make the team but still.

Dresser Win
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Dresser Winn (4) throws a pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The secondary

It just wasn't a good day for the secondary. While we were looking for someone to round out the room, we didn't see that on Saturday as both Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel were able to advance the ball without overt difficulty.

Cam Lampki
Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cam Lampkin (33) reacts with safety Malik Dixon-Williams (39) after blocking against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

I get that the Browns played their starters and the Rams went with the bottom of the depth chart, but this is the NFL, and I didn't see much to satisfy.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.