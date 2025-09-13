The 1 Rams Trait That is Unmatched
When you think about Los Angeles, you think about the stars, the sunshine, and all the nice palm trees that are out there in the Sunny weather.
But in Los Angeles, there is a Rams team that is willing to do anything to win every Sunday. They do not care about how it looks. It can be ugly, good, or in between. They just want to get the job. And that is what they have done for a long time now under head coach Sean McVay. His leadership is unlike any other coach in the NFL.
His toughness and grit for the game of football are seen every time the Rams take the field. It is something that has been passed on to his teams, coaching staff, and players. For his players, they do not shy away from McVay's toughness and his willingness to do whatever it takes to win every game day. And now he is seeing it play out on the field. It sends a certain message to whoever is playing the Rams. They are not going to back down and are going to take you on.
We have already seen it play out in just the first game of the season. And the Rams will have that mentality as they go into Week 2. It will be good for them as they are on the road for the first time this season. They are looking for a big win on the road and to get to a quick start to the season.
Rams Toughness
"The first time I met him [Puka Nacua]. You can kind of tell when someone is that way," said Rams offensive coordinator Mike LeFleur about Puka Nacua's toughness. "He has been doing this for his whole career. Not just on the football field. When you want to play basketball and stuff, he is just a physical dude. That is his elite trait, amongst other really good traits, you know. That first game in Seattle in 2023."
"It just keeps on happening. You are never really surprised by anything that he does anymore. The people that he has been around his whole life raised him the right way. His mental toughness is very rare. It takes a village. He is just a rear dude.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE