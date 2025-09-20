Rams Puka Nacua Gets Candid About Playing in Philadelphia
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Puka Nacua is no stranger to succeeding in away environments, having done so since the first game of his career. However, no crowd is quite like Philly and with the Rams set to return to the City of Brotherly Love for the first time since their playoff loss, Puka Nacua got candid about what he's expecting.
Memories From Last Season
No, it puts a smile on your face," stated Nacua. "You remember some of the good plays, you remember some of the bad plays and honestly, it’s moving on to a whole new team. I think of where we are compared to where we were, even towards the end of last season, how we feel like our team is gelling and the excitement that I feel like we're playing the game of football with right now. I think it's something very different even from where we were last year. It’s exciting and the opportunity to go out and showcase what we got on Sunday is alive and well in this locker room.”
Nacua Recognizes Eagles' Home Field Advantage
“I know there's going to be some downs where we’re going to be on the silent count so I think our level of communication being on a little bit of uptick [will be important]. I think the weather the last time we were playing there impacted some of the sound. I think our operation has been great to start off the season so I think that's something that we continue to improve upon and get a chance to showcase on Sunday.”
Nacua dove into how he feels competing when surrounded by Eagles fans.
“I think as a competitor, you enjoy the environment. You enjoy playing in a hostile environment because it brings the camaraderie and the togetherness of your unit that much closer. I think that the time that we spend in the locker room during halftime and how intense that huddle is. One, needing to understand and communicate for everybody to be on the same page, but that intensity and the energy that you feel when you're getting ready to break the huddle and the force that you get to move with as an offense.”
