3 Rams Players Fans Should Watch vs. Eagles
The Los Angeles Rams face arguably their toughest challenge yet when they travel this afternoon to play the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a rematch of last year's epic NFC Divisional Round playoff game, where the Rams came close to pulling off an upset in Philadelphia.
With conditions taking a complete 180 for this year's early-season bout, the Rams will be in a better climate to play their A-game. This is expected to be a battle for NFC supremacy with minor but potentially high stakes in the playoff seeding at the end of the year. If head coach Sean McVay's team is expected to achieve success, they will need these three players to come up with big games once more.
Byron Young, edge rusher
Jared Verse would've been a great choice here after two sacks in January against this Eagles team, but Young is arguably the hottest pass rusher in the league with three sacks and six pressures through the first two weeks of the season.
Slowing him down won't be easy, even for Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula will need his explosive pass rusher to disrupt Philadelphia's passing offense and put quarterback Jalen Hurts in compromising situations.
Blake Corum, running back
Why is a No. 2 running back listed as a player to watch? Corum tallied 44 yards on just five carries against the Tennessee Titans last week, showcasing a nice change of pace at the position and utilizing a level of burst and explosiveness, both laterally and vertically, that the Rams have not had in their run game in a couple of years.
This will be a must-have for McVay's offense to sustain a rhythm during the game, and it would be the perfect time for Corum to have a coming-out party in Philadelphia.
Emmanuel Forbes, cornerback
Ahkello Witherspoon will miss at least the next four weeks with a broken clavicle, which means Forbes will have to step up in a major way against an opponent he knows very well from his days with the Washington Commanders.
It didn't work out in Philadelphia like he had hoped, but Forbes has done well as a starter in the Rams' secondary and will not be tasked as the No. 1 cornerback on Shula's defense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for the latest updates from Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Please let us know your thoughts on this week's key players to watch when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.