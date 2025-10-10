Rams Puka Nacua Details First Thoughts on Ravens Secondary
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued in their weekly preparations on Thursday as the team looks to get back to winning ways when they travel to Baltimore this weekend. Before practice, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Chris Shula took to the podium.
Following the conclusion of practice, Puka Nacua and Jared Verse spoke to the media.
Nacua shared his opinions on Baltimore, their defense, and individual members of the Ravens' secondary.
On Wednesday, Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay praised Nacua's play and efforts.
Q: Could you talk about Puka Nacua being involved in every play whether he gets the ball or not and if he's been a point of emphasis?
“We try to get a bunch of different people involved," stated McVay. "I think what was good about the game the other day, the ball got spread around. He's obviously a big focal point of our offense and it's not exclusive to win the balls in his hands. But when he can do some really unique things as a receiver, when he can contribute in the run game and then you can also give him touches through the run game, that is a valuable thing."
"But we want to be able to get all of our eligibles involved. I think that's when we're at our best. I think that's when you're the most difficult to be able to defend. He's done a phenomenal job. Obviously, he's gotten a bunch of recognition for the production he's had. We want to continue to see that, sustain and continue to improve throughout, but I love what he's been about.”
Q: What's Nacua’s superpower that makes him a star receiver?
“Trying to put one on it…I think if I can't, then it has to be versatility, right," questioned Stafford? If I can't say he's 6’5, 250 pounds and runs a 4.3 like [former Lions receiver] Calvin [Johnson] did, I think it's just his versatility, right? If you're a defense and you're going up against him and really not unlike a lot of guys on our team but you have to defend all the blades of grass, are we going to hand it to him? Are we going to throw it to him? Is he going to lead block for us in a run play or is he going to slip out into the flat, catch it and run for another 15 [yards]? I think it’s his versatility and his ability to affect the game in a number of different ways and help our team.”
