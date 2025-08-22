Rams’ WR Tandem Among the Best in the NFL
There's no doubt that the Los Angeles Rams have one of the best one-two punches in the NFL in their receiving room. Davante Adams showed last year that he was still capable of being a productive receiver despite inconsistent quarterback play.
Mix his experience and technical skills with the ascending star that is Puka Nacua, and that's a recipe for an explosive offense. Nacua excels at making magic with the ball in his hands, as well as spectacular catches where he lays it all on the line.
Both of these receivers are capable of catching the go ball, while also being impressive working in the middle of the field. This isn't even taking into account how Sean McVay can use them creatively, or how Matthew Stafford can manipulate the defense with his eyes and cause them to be more open than they can make themselves.
Not Top 5?
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article ranking the top NFL wide receiver tandems. It's no surprise that the Rams duo made the list, but what was surprising was that he ranked them sixth overall.
"All eyes in Los Angeles have been on Matthew Stafford, who may or may not be succumbing to his age. The hope among the Rams is that the longtime pocket passer can stay relatively upright, because he might have the best wideout pairing of his time on the West Coast", said Benjamin.
Thankfully, Stafford has been able to come participate in practices once again. It's still not a situation the Rams want to be dealing with before the season starts, but it's encouraging to see he's making progress, and things could've been a lot worse.
"Four years after Kupp's one-man show helped the group capture a ring, Nacua is an equally reliable target machine, bringing undying physicality as a short-area outlet. Adams, meanwhile, may not be the un-guardable route-running force he once was after pitstops on bad AFC teams, but even at 32, he offers the total package".
Adams is the perfect complementary star to Nacua, in the sense that he could be the team's receiving leader if that's what's asked of him, but he works better in this offense if more attention is given to Nacua. This duo will be exciting to watch next season, and hopefully, the Rams will be aggressive enough to secure another Super Bowl.
