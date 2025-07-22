Predicting Rams' Offensive Roster Before The 2025 NFL Season
The Los Angeles Rams are taking an offense built to compete into the 2025 NFL season after they retained Matthew Stafford, added Davante Adams, and drafted three offensive players, one for each non-QB skill position.
While most of the names are obvious choices, it's the ones you don't know about that could define a season.
Quarterbacks
- Matthew Stafford
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Stetson Bennett
Running backs
- Kyren Williams
- Blake Corum
- Jarquez Hunter
Wide Receivers
- Puka Nacua
- Davante Adams
- Tutu Atwell
- Jordan Whittington
- Konata Mumpfield
- Xavier Smith
- Brennan Presley
Tight Ends
- Tyler Higbee
- Terrance Ferguson
- Davis Allen
- Colby Parkinson
Offensive Tackles
- Alaric Jackson (Won't start the season on 53-man roster but likely on injured reserve as he battles blood clots. Subject to change.)
- Rob Havenstein
- Warren McClendon Jr
- D.J. Humphries
- David Quessenberry (In place of Jackson)
Interior Offensive Line
- Steve Avila
- Kevin Dotson
- Coleman Shelton
- Beaux Limmer
- Justin Dedich
- KT Leveston
27 offensive players. Three quarterbacks, three running backs, seven wide receivers, four tight ends, four offensive tackles, and six interior offensive linemen. Not bad at all.
The Rams have a lot to be excited about on offense, especially after ESPN's Mike Clay named the team's wide receivers as the strength of the roster.
"Cooper Kupp is out and Davante Adams is in as Puka Nacua's running mate," wrote Clay. "Of course, Nacua is the headliner. A fifth-round flier in the 2023 draft, Nacua exploded for 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie and, despite missing six games due to injury, caught 79 balls for 990 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. Adams is now 32 years old but doesn't appear to have lost a step. He had 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games with the Jets and Raiders last season. Tutu Atwell and second-year receiver Jordan Whittington are among those competing for No. 3 duties."
While Adams is the defining feature of the room, Jordan Whittington may be the ultimate X-factor. Sean McVay spoke about the second-year pass catcher during OTAs.
“It's funny I was just talking to him out on the field," stated McVay. "What I think is great is when guys put the work in and they just continue to show I'm getting better and better and I'm creating value, whether that's on teams or whether that's doing a great job within his role as a receiver, you can see the accumulation of experiences led to a confidence, ability to be able to fill in when needed. Thought he had a really good day today. You can see he's just got a real comfort level in terms of what's being asked. What's the intent of some of these plays? What are the route nuancesand where do I fit within these concepts? And so I've just been really proud of the progress, the maturity. But when you talk to people' going back to his time at Texas, this is who he's been. He's been all that and more with us and today was an excellent step in the right direction for him.”
