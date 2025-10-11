5 Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against Ravens
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens, the defense must answer these five questions to see if they're ready to win in critical moments.
1. What happened last week and is it fixablke?
Why did Kendrick Bourne go off on the defense? Why was Mac Jones able to make throw after throw, despite operating on one leg? Why did the 49ers outplay and outcoach the Rams? While we may have initial answers to those questions, the real question is in the team's approach to those issues, against an opponent they should defeat.
2. Can the Rams stop Zay Flowers?
Flowers presents a matchup nightmare for the Rams, especially if he's able to attack certain parts of the field. Flowers is dealing with an injury so he might not be 100 percent but with Cooper Rush getting the start, expect Flowers to play a massive part in the Ravens game plan.
3. Will Byron Young etch his name into Rams history?
Against the 49ers, Byron Young tied Leonard Little for most consecutive games recording at least .5 sack. Young has been on a tear this season, establishing himself as a frontrunner for defensive player of the year. Will Young deliver the key sack to forever enshrine his name in Rams' history?
4. Should the Rams re-sign Quentin Lake?
Earlier in the week, Lake was named as a potential extension candidate with a potential deal teased to occur within the next two months but both sides are reportedly open to getting a deal done. This week will be a perfect test to see if Lake is worth the money.
Lake will play an important role in stopping Derrick Henry, covering Zay Flowers, and preventing Cooper Rush from rolling out and making a play from a moving pocket. With Omar Speights doubtful, there are some linebacker responsibilities that he's liable for as well.
If he comes through, the check will likely follow.
5. Is it time to make a move in the secondary?
The fan base is clamouring the Rams front office to make a move to their cornerback room. As stated before, due to travel, it's unlikely the Rams make a move until after they get back to London, if they make a move at all.
This game will determine if indeed a move must be made, for who, and who do the Rams' drop from the 53 man roster.
