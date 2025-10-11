5 Predictions For Rams-Ravens Week Six Matchup
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the Los Angeles Rams set to take on the Baltimore Ravens, here are five predictions for the matchup.
1. Stafford goes supernova
Matthew Stafford will continue his MVP pace with over 300 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. C.J. Stroud lit up the Ravens' secondary last week and while it's expected that the Ravens will bring a more formidable attitude to this contest, Stafford is much better than Stroud so that shouldn't make a difference.
2. Kyren Williams responds with solid day in the office
After last week, Kyren Williams will respond with over 100 total yards of offense and at least one touchdown.
Williams proved many things last week and while the fumbles remain the biggest issue in his game, his abilities as a pass catcher may be the remedy Sean McVay has needed to crack the code in the red zone.
3. Davante Adams has one of the best days of his career
In my opinion, the Ravens and Kyle Hamilton in particular will be tasked with taking away Puka Nacua's natural pass lanes, opening up the outside for Adams to exploit. I predict at least eight catches, 150 yards, and two touchdowns.
If the Rams scheme up Adams to attack both the outside and inside, it will be a wrap on the game early.
4. Jared Verse and Byron Young tee off
With Cooper Rush getting the start, I see both Verse and Young being moved around to give Rush different defensive looks while still placing both me in a position to succeed. I predict both Young and Verse will combine for four total sacks.
While this is a bold prediction, the Rams have the defensive line to accomplish that goal and they will be allowed to hunt against a crumbling Ravens offensive line.
5. Shaun Dolac gets the Lions share of snaps and proves why he's the answer to a missing Omar Speights
Speights is doubtful and the Rams' coaching staff can't get enough of Dolac. I saw him in preseason and he just had that it factor. It's hard to explain but there's something about Dolac that screams success. Whether it's the passionate play or how much he buys into the program.
Dolac is a team guy and he is set to shine.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE