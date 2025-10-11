Ram Digest

5 Predictions For Rams-Ravens Week Six Matchup

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on a fledgling Baltimore Ravens team on Sunday

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the Los Angeles Rams set to take on the Baltimore Ravens, here are five predictions for the matchup.

1. Stafford goes supernova

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford will continue his MVP pace with over 300 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. C.J. Stroud lit up the Ravens' secondary last week and while it's expected that the Ravens will bring a more formidable attitude to this contest, Stafford is much better than Stroud so that shouldn't make a difference.

2. Kyren Williams responds with solid day in the office

After last week, Kyren Williams will respond with over 100 total yards of offense and at least one touchdown.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) rushes for a touchdown San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Williams proved many things last week and while the fumbles remain the biggest issue in his game, his abilities as a pass catcher may be the remedy Sean McVay has needed to crack the code in the red zone.

3. Davante Adams has one of the best days of his career

In my opinion, the Ravens and Kyle Hamilton in particular will be tasked with taking away Puka Nacua's natural pass lanes, opening up the outside for Adams to exploit. I predict at least eight catches, 150 yards, and two touchdowns.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If the Rams scheme up Adams to attack both the outside and inside, it will be a wrap on the game early.

4. Jared Verse and Byron Young tee off

With Cooper Rush getting the start, I see both Verse and Young being moved around to give Rush different defensive looks while still placing both me in a position to succeed. I predict both Young and Verse will combine for four total sacks.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While this is a bold prediction, the Rams have the defensive line to accomplish that goal and they will be allowed to hunt against a crumbling Ravens offensive line.

5. Shaun Dolac gets the Lions share of snaps and proves why he's the answer to a missing Omar Speights

Speights is doubtful and the Rams' coaching staff can't get enough of Dolac. I saw him in preseason and he just had that it factor. It's hard to explain but there's something about Dolac that screams success. Whether it's the passionate play or how much he buys into the program.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Keir Thomas (96) and linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) react after a successful block against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Dolac is a team guy and he is set to shine.

