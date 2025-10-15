Rams Share Opinion on Game-Winning Defensive Play
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the game tied at three all, the Los Angeles Rams performed four straight game-winning plays to end the first half. With the ball in Rams' territory, the defense stopped Derrick Henry at the one-yard line to set up second and goal.
The Rams proceeded to make three more stops, tackling Henry in the backfield on fourth down to maintain the tie headed into the half against Baltimore. The Ravens never scored again. Several members of the Rams, critical to the stop, spoke on it after the game.
Sean McVay
“I thought it was huge," stated McVay. "I thought the momentum that the guys established based on being able to make that play was huge. To be able to go into the half at 3-3, just making them snap it one more time. Then I thought offensively, to be able to hit Davante [Adams] on the first play of the second half and then be able to find a way to go punch that in. Then [to] be able to get the turnover and then [have] that lead to a [Tyler] Higbee touchdown felt like the game opened up right there."
"It felt like we were in control. You’d love to be able to finish off some of those drives to close it out. [We] could have taken the field goal to go up 20-3 [and] could have had some better spots. We'll keep growing. We’ll keep learning together.”
Jared Verse
“I feel like that kind of revived us," stated Verse. "We made a mistake here and there. We let them get in the red zone and get that close to the goal line, but everybody [did] their job, and I was just in the right place doing what I had to do. I got one blocker, and got the next one, and [Derrick Henry] was right there. I just had to bring him down to the ground. I think that kind of shifted the whole momentum of the game.”
Quentin Lake
“It’s huge," stated Lake. "I think that fourth-down stop at the goal line at the end of the half was one of the plays of the game. Football is all about momentum, and when you have a huge momentum shift like that where they keep trying to get in, keep trying to get in, and we stop them, it’s huge. You can just tell there was a big momentum shift right there.
"It might not have been loud, because we got it, but there was a momentum shift from that point on. Shout out to them. They kept trying to put it in there, but at the end of the day, it was about us walking in at each and every snap and giving it our all every play.”
Nate Landman
“It’s huge," stated Landman. "I think you check the temperature of your defense at that moment, and you see what you’re made of. [It was] four downs there – four tough downs, really buckling up – and it sets the tone, not only for this game and the second half, but for the future and what we’re capable of.”
