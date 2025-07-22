Watch Rams' Rob Havenstein Sound Off From 2025 Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, Ca. Before the Rams take to the practice fields of Loyola Marymount University, displaying their 2025 look to the public for the first time on Wednesday, Rams' Offensive Tackle Rob Havenstein took time to answer questions from the press.
To watch Rob Havenstein's Press Conference, view below.
Havenstein is in a league of his own. Not only is he the only player on the Rams who played during the franchise's time in St. Louis and on a Jeff Fisher-led squad, he's the only player to play for all nine of Sean McVay's seasons in charge.
Sean McVay spoke at OTAs about how the Rams have become a hub to rehabilitate careers, a culture Havenstein helped build and continues to perpetuate.
“That's a really good question," stated McVay. "I think all organizations would hope to be able to create an atmosphere and environment that's conducive for them reaching and realizing their highest potential. I think the first thing I would say, you got to ask the right questions, understand where they're coming from. I think so often as coaches, and we talk about it all the time, you feel a responsibility to correct, so alright, well what is that ratio?"
"How often are you calling guys up for what they're doing right? How often are we cognizant of, hey, we're going to be demanding but we're never demeaning or disrespectful. And what does it look like to create and to cultivate an atmosphere and environment that does build people up while being challenging and understanding that a lot of these things are skills that you can lean into. Inevitably in some timeframe, you're going to go through a storm. We talk about it a lot. Hey, you're either in it, you're going to go back into it or you're just coming out of it and it's usually one of those three things."
"The separator is how you're able to handle that. But the best part about football is we're all in this together and it's the greatest team sport that there is. I think it's all about meeting people where they are and then trying to authentically build them back up while knowing that there's inevitably a lot of hard things that we're doing. Like talking over Matthew, ripping the ball against the wall right now (laughs).”
