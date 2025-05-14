Rams Rivals' OC Makes Shocking Claim About Quarterback
The Rams and 49ers have very similar views in what a quarterback should look like and what they should be able to do. Perhaps that's why Jimmy Garoppolo has played with both teams. However, 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak made a claim that borders on being outrageous.
Kubiak backed backup quarterback Mac Jones, calling him an NFL caliber starter.
“Going back to college, we obviously studied Mac coming out, and we thought very highly of him and his skillset as a thrower and the things he did in college," Kubiak told reporters Thursday at 49ers rookie minicamp.
"And then, obviously, as a rookie, what he did in the NFL was very impressive. Mac’s a really good thrower. He stands in the pocket, he's a strong guy and he's really smart. And so he’s got a lot of traits that we like for a starting quarterback.”
“His career has kind of gone up and down a little bit the past couple years, but we saw the same things in Jacksonville that we loved about him as a college prospect, and that really excites us,” Kubiak added.
“And he's doing a great job. And I think Mac’s capable of being a starter in this league. And so he's going to help us if he needs to.”
Clearly, Kubiak has his view of Jones, a view that is different from others. While he may have just wanted to back his quarterback, there is a legitimate chance Jones starts week one if Brock Purdy holds out over an extension.
Jones could embark on a track similar to Sam Darnold, where they sit in San Francisco for a year, get an opportunity somewhere else, and shine enough to get a massive pay day.
The problem is that there are very few things to like about Jones' abilities, and it's clear that his game has limitations that prevent championship output.
While Kubiak is an offensive coordinator for a reason, Mac Jones is also a backup for a reason. It is truly hard to believe that anyone who watches Jones would believe he can be a leader of men.
It's not a shot but the man is not calm in the pocket, throws interceptions like beads on Mardi Gras, has been accused of playing dirty, and has been replacable.
What are we really talking about here? If the 49ers start Jones, let's just give them the first overall pick already.
