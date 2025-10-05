Is This the Best We've Ever Seen From Rams QB Matthew Stafford?
The Los Angeles Rams did not have the Week 5 that they wanted to. They lost their Week 5 matchup, which they were the favorites in. Not only did they lose, but they lost to their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. It was a game in which the Rams made a lot of mistakes.
It was also a game where they had one of the best performances by their star quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The Rams are now looking to turn the page and get better from this game.
Stafford has been the driving force for this Rams team all season so far. He has been playing some of his best football of his career. It is something special to see from a quarterback that is veteran and at the back end of his career. But Stafford has always been a tough player since he came into the league. To get Stafford down, it is going to take a lot. And after all the questions about Stafford's back injury coming into the season, they have done well to protect him.
Rams Wasting Stafford's Hot Start to the Season?
The question now is, can the Rams get it going with Stafford playing like this the next couple of games? The Rams are 3-2, and many around the league think they could have been easily 5-0. But that is not the case, and the Rams must win some games coming up if they want to get a good push going into the back end of the season. The Rams will continue to lean on Stafford, and he always does a great job leading this team both on and off the field.
Head coach Sean McVay was not happy about his play calling in Week 5 and some have also talked about McVay being the reason why the Rams have two losses this season. McVay will take the blame. The good news for the Rams is that McVay knows how to get back to being a great playing caller. He does a good job learning from his and his team's mistakes and make them better. This could also light up a spark for this team moving forward.
It is going to be interesting to see what the Rams do one this mini-bye before there next game. They will look to come out fast and have the advantage with having the extra days going into the next one.
