Rams Morning Report: Sean McVay Provides Exciting Roster News
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams returned to practice on Monday after spending the previous three days off. They participated in a closed practice without pads and after, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters. Here's what you need to know.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford's full participation on Monday marked his ninth consecutive full practice, and according to Sean McVay, Stafford is a full go for Sunday. Now, this doesn't guarantee he'll play, because issues could suddenly develop. However, as of writing, the Rams are proceeding with Stafford as the starter, and there are no limitations on him.
To be clear, barring any new developments, Stafford will start. Stafford is also set to participate in another full week of practice.
Alaric Jackson
Jackson participated in his first full practice of the season on Monday. McVay made it clear that Jackson's blood clot issue is something the team and Jackson will have to manage along with a team of doctors. The Rams and Jackson do have a plan in place.
What Jackson did on Thursday
“It was great," stated McVay. Obviously, we didn't have pads on so it was a bonus Monday. He's taking great care of himself and he’s put himself in a rare position that I do believe to step in and play at a good clip. He's been able to do a lot of stuff above the neck. He's taken great care of himself, tried to simulate a lot of these types of things. There's nothing like actually playing real football, as we all know, but today was a great step in the right direction, and more importantly, it was awesome for him with the work that he's put in to be in this position.”
If Jackson will play week one
Jackson is currently trending in the direction of playing in the opener.
“We will get a gauge to see how he feels," stated McVay. The answer is, yeah, that's the plan. We want to make sure that we're taking it a step at a time throughout the course of the week. He earned the right to be in the position where you pay him. He was a huge priority for us to get him back. He's done everything in his power to be ready to go. This has always been the end goal in mind, is to be ready to go against the Texans. It's a great challenge. We know what a great team they have as a whole and especially great defense, but I do believe that we'll be at our best with him out there.”
McVay's thoughts on the Texans
McVay made sure to pay respect to the Texans and their coaching staff, a staff he's familiar with for a variety of reasons.
“They’re a great team. I think they take on the personality of their head coach and [Texans Head Coach] DeMeco [Ryan’s] is a guy…they’re physical, tough. They play smart. They toe the line. I think that's reflected in all three phases. They have continuity in the defense and on the special teams where they've been excellent."
"Then I think they've been really dang good the last couple years on offense. Obviously took a little bit of a step back, but we know what a great coach [Texans Offensive Coordinator] Nick Caley is. They kept a lot of their great coaches that were already in place. He and [Senior Offensive Assistant/ Pass Game Specialist] Jerry Schuplinski are really the only new guys as far as I know.
It's excellent personnel. There's a style of play. There's a reason why they've been a top eight team each of the last couple years. Winning their division and then being able to advance into the Divisional Round. They are excellent. We got a chance to practice against them a year ago, but everything that they are about is what I respect. That's why we know it'll be such a great challenge and that's what you love about the league.”
The Rams have Tuesday off before resuming preparations on Wednesday.
