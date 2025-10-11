Sean McVay Details Developing Rams Offensive Line Situation
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During his press conference on Friday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed several potential moves on his offensive line and thoughts on potential incoming players.
Rob Havenstein
Rob Havenstein is listed as doubtful and is expected to miss his second straight game. He was asked if he would attempt to practice on Friday.
“He won't," stated McVay. "He's doing rehab and all those types of things. You say doubtful, but it's very unlikely that he'll be ready to go.
Warren McClendon Jr
The Rams did not officially name a replacement for Havenstein should things continue as they are. Warren McClendon Jr got the start last week as McVay praised him for his work against the 49ers.
“I thought Warren was really good," added McVay. "What I think is really cool is, you start talking about Rob, I think the first thing that you mention that you can't appreciate unless you're in the building every single day is what a great leader and what a great teammate he is in terms of putting his arm around guys and helping them continue to grow and develop. [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell, [Assistant Offensive Line Coach] Zak Kromer, [Consultant] Brian Allen and [Consultant Mike Munchak deserve a ton of credit."
"I think Warren has done a great job of really putting the work in. He's got a great mentor in Rob to be able to lean on and I was really proud of Warren. I wasn't surprised though because I thought last year when he had to come in and play a bunch of snaps, particularly at right tackle, he's played well. He's ascending into a good football player. He's earned the right to be confident because of the work that he's putting in."
"There'll always be some snaps that you want back, but I thought we put him in some stressful situations and I thought he handled it really well. I love his game day demeanor. He's nice and steady. I thought he played with toughness at the line of scrimmage and I thought he was pretty sturdy and stout in protection in some of the different communication. He's only going to get better the more he plays.”
Steve Avila
Steve Avila did not get the start against the 49ers; however, that was a result of a short week. When asked on Monday if Avila would get the start on Sunday, McVay said this.
“If he plays and practices the way that I believe he's capable of, yes.”
McVay was asked about Avila on Friday with McVay expressing he was pleased with Avila's work, strongly indicating he will get the start.
“He's done a good job," stated McVay. I've been pleased with Steve. He's shown that he's ready to go. When Steve is in there and playing like the player that we know and love and that he's capable of, a lot of good things have happened. I think it's a luxury that we've been able to develop in what you feel like a starting capable player in [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich that's earned a lot of experience. He can really play all three interior spots but expect Steve to be ready to roll and do his thing on Sunday.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE