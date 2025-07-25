Five Takeaways From Rams 2025 Training Camp Day Two
The Los Angeles Rams continue in their first phase of training camp as they took to the practice fields of Loyola Marymount for the second time this season. After many great sessions of training and competition, here are my five main takeaways from day two.
1. The defensive secondary doesn't want to prove people wrong; they want to shut people up. They play as one unit, fearlessly floating, waiting to make a play. They're giving the defensive line more than enough time to get home and in the red zone, they were impenetrable.
Two standout red zone plays. Emmanuel Forbes Jr had a 50/50 ball broken up over Jordan Whittington and on a bullet pass, Derion Kendrick went mid-air to force a tipped pass that Tanner Ingle took for a pick-six.
Tony Fields II also had an interception during team period.
2. Jimmy Garoppolo loves his tight ends. Wow, that's a sentence. (loves to target his tight ends). It makes sense considering Tom Brady did the same throughout his career, and George Kittle was a big part of Garoppolo's success in San Francisco. Garoppolo, outside of Puka Nacua (Davante Adams had a rest day), the tight ends were the group that found the most success, with Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, and Colby Parkinson finding varying successes.
Stetson Bennett found success with the tight ends as well.
3. Stetson Bennett looks better than expected. For the second straight day, it's been very little action from Dresser Winn and with Bennett finding targets down the field, he's putting together the consistency needed to not only nail down the QB3 role but potentially find himself as the Rams' long term backup if not at some point becoming a starter.
Now I'm not saying it's going to go that far. What I am saying is that if Bennett continues to play like how he has been, especially once the pads come on, there's a lot of potential for him to make a lot of money in this league.
4. Emmanuel Forbes is back. There's no doubt about it. He has looked great. He broke up the pass to Whittington and then on the very next play climbed the latter to break up a pass for Terrance Ferguson. He's healthy, smiling, and having fun again. Sean McVay is pleased.
5. Blake Corum might be on the verge of something. Corum has been stellar so far, displaying tremendous outside speed, vision, and quickness. Corum broke a massive touchdown run in team period and has been executing at everything he's been asked to do.
