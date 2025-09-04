3 Rams Players to Watch vs. Houston Texans
Week 1 is here, at last. The Los Angeles Rams begin their season with a home opener against the Houston Texans in what is expected to be a marquee quarterback duel between Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud as both teams aim to make a deep postseason push in 2025. There will be many intriguing matchups for this week's game as two postseason contenders garner interest in the late afternoon slate.
Several players will be key in the Rams' pursuit of an opening weekend victory. However, I chose three players who should have the most eyes from fans this Sunday, as they play a pivotal role in Los Angeles' chances of winning. Let's take a closer look.
Matthew Stafford, quarterback
This one is an obvious choice and maybe a little cliché. Regardless, Stafford is expected to be the starter this weekend for Los Angeles after missing most of the summer with a back injury that will likely linger throughout the season, if not the entire slate. Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the game and at 37-years old, he remains a consistent threat for opposing defenses week in and out.
How will Stafford's back do in his first set of action since the NFC Divisional Round in January? The answer to that question will be revealed at 4:05 pm Eastern time, but the excitement around Stafford's return is more than warranted despite the injury.
Alaric Jackson, left tackle
Another player who missed most of training camp and the summer overall, Jackson is also expected to return to the starting lineup after battling blood clots during the offseason, putting his season in jeopardy. Thankfully, Stafford's blindside protection is back in the lineup just in time for a matchup against Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.
The Rams signed D.J. Humphries this offseason to add depth at left tackle in Jackson's absence, but he is no longer needed for the moment with his teammate back in uniform Sunday afternoon. A healthy Los Angeles offense looks to be a good sign.
Kamren Kinchens, safety
For a fifth-round pick, Kinchens emerged as a playmaker in the Rams' secondary in his first season in the league. He led the team in interceptions and was consistently around the football, making plays or, at least, attempting to. Heading into his second season, the former Miami Hurricanes standout will be a player to watch not just this weekend but for the rest of the season, with the biggest question: Can Kinchens become a weapon on the backend of Los Angeles' defense?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story, updates on the team throughout the rest of game week, and what to expect against the Texans.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.