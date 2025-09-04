Ram Digest

3 Rams Players to Watch vs. Houston Texans

These three Los Angeles Rams are the ones to watch against the Houston Texans for Week 1.

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks for a receiver against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Week 1 is here, at last. The Los Angeles Rams begin their season with a home opener against the Houston Texans in what is expected to be a marquee quarterback duel between Matthew Stafford and C.J. Stroud as both teams aim to make a deep postseason push in 2025. There will be many intriguing matchups for this week's game as two postseason contenders garner interest in the late afternoon slate.

Several players will be key in the Rams' pursuit of an opening weekend victory. However, I chose three players who should have the most eyes from fans this Sunday, as they play a pivotal role in Los Angeles' chances of winning. Let's take a closer look.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one is an obvious choice and maybe a little cliché. Regardless, Stafford is expected to be the starter this weekend for Los Angeles after missing most of the summer with a back injury that will likely linger throughout the season, if not the entire slate. Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the game and at 37-years old, he remains a consistent threat for opposing defenses week in and out.

How will Stafford's back do in his first set of action since the NFC Divisional Round in January? The answer to that question will be revealed at 4:05 pm Eastern time, but the excitement around Stafford's return is more than warranted despite the injury.

Alaric Jackson, left tackle

Dec 8, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring in a 7-yard touchdown run against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another player who missed most of training camp and the summer overall, Jackson is also expected to return to the starting lineup after battling blood clots during the offseason, putting his season in jeopardy. Thankfully, Stafford's blindside protection is back in the lineup just in time for a matchup against Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.

The Rams signed D.J. Humphries this offseason to add depth at left tackle in Jackson's absence, but he is no longer needed for the moment with his teammate back in uniform Sunday afternoon. A healthy Los Angeles offense looks to be a good sign.

Kamren Kinchens, safety

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) intercepts a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For a fifth-round pick, Kinchens emerged as a playmaker in the Rams' secondary in his first season in the league. He led the team in interceptions and was consistently around the football, making plays or, at least, attempting to. Heading into his second season, the former Miami Hurricanes standout will be a player to watch not just this weekend but for the rest of the season, with the biggest question: Can Kinchens become a weapon on the backend of Los Angeles' defense?

