Rams Reveal Thoughts on Pass Rushing Superstars
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have benefitted from the extensive work outside linebackers Jared Verse, Byron Young, and Josaiah Stewart. Praise has been getting thrown around the facility for the efforts of these three, who have secured six total sacks through three games while dominating the line of scrimmage.
Jared Verse
Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke recently on Verse's effect on the opposing offense.
“He gets a lot of attention," stated Shula. A lot of times when you get that attention, other guys get ops [opportunities]. He's been playing well. I think last week, he's in his stance, he's seeing the right thing and he's playing good down in and down out."
"He’s not just one of those guys that's a rusher that comes in and gets a bunch of sacks. He's an every single down player that happens to be an elite rusher. He’s playing physical. He is getting knock backs. He's playing hard and he's exactly where we want him to be right now.”
Byron Young
Young has been responsible for four of those sacks. He's been the Rams' best defender as his ability to read the game has been at an All-Pro level, along with his play.
“That boy is dogging people," stated Verse. "I don't know why some people are surprised by it. I'm like bro, the dude ran a 4.4 [40-yard dash]. He can run by people. Me and ‘BY’ are roughly the same size."
"He’ll run through anybody. I don't know why people are surprised by it. ‘BY’ is dominating and if you give him the chance to just go win, which we've been giving him that chance, hey, that's exactly what's going to happen and I expect a lot more of that.”
Josaiah Stewart
Another third-round pass-rushing gem, Stewart has been a force, picking up more responsibilities in the past two games. I asked Shula what his thoughts are regarding his rookie star.
“I love him," stated Shula. "I absolutely love him. I see him where he's the third and he can go in in any situation. He’s a really good rusher. You can trust him to do his job and play within the scheme of the defense and he’s a playmaker."
"He is tough versus the run. He runs versus the ball. He loves football. [General Manager] Les [Snead] and the scouts did a great job identifying him as what we call a Ram. He definitely fits that mold.”
