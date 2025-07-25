Jarquez Hunter: The Rams' Modern Day Gladiator
Jarquez Hunter is different. There is an innate greatness within him that will not be stopped by another man's will and good intentions. It's easy to see why Hunter has been successful as a running back. The word quit is on his mind, but never in his soul.
At training camp, I stood on the sidelines in shock once Hunter took the field in team drills. He attempted to run through the entire defense, with captain Quentin Lake having to corral him by the neck to stop him.
On every rep, he's trying to run through people. Now he doesn't do this with reckless abandon as he clearly operates with his teammates' safety in mind. However, the Rams don't have pads on, but he keeps churning his feet and runs farther after the play than anyone else. Wherever there's an oppertunity to put in work, Hunter gets it done.
The question I kept asking each other is what is it within Hunter that drives him to operate in such a physical manner? What keeps him going on each carry, and what makes him such a fearless player in just his first NFL training camp with the Rams?
Yeah, he's the battering ram the Rams have been looking for. Hunter and Kyren Williams have just been hunting for contact, and while Williams has had more opportunities, Hunter is searching for contact at every possible point.
“I feel I’m bringing the energy, heart, and just grit of loving the game of football. I want to be on the field to help the team win.”
Hunter is a gem that will become a beloved member of the franchise. Not only is his production off the charts, he's an attitude setter and adjuster who only needs to be on the field to make a difference.
While the Rams running back room is stacked, look for Hunter to become the man who closes out games in the fourth quarter because if told he needs to gain four yards to win, Hunter is the type of player willing to drag 11 men on his back with the football tucked safely within his arms simply because he can.
Jarquez Hunter. The modern day gladiator.
