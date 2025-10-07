The Controversy Surrounding the Rams’ Biggest Rival
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams watched as Cardinals' running back Emari Demercado committed one of football's unforgivable sins, willingly giving up possession of the football before crossing the end zone. Demercado's play resulted in a touchback, which sparked a series of wild events.
What Happened After the Fumble
Following Demercado's fumble, Gannon proceeded to get into Demercado's face on the sidelines, screaming at him. Gannon would walk away after the incident.
The Cardinals would then proceed to lose the game as error after error compounded into one of the NFL's All-Time meltdowns.
Gannon Apologizes
On Monday, Gannon spoke to reporters, where he informed the media that he had already apologized to Demercado, feeling poorly about the situation after tempers cooled.
"I didn't see the video, but I actually woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly," stated Gannon. "And so in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologize to Emari, I apologized to the team, I just told them, I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there," said Gannon.
"Obviously I try to be emotionally stable and calm, because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me."
Sean McVay
With Gannon's outburst, many Rams fans took to social media to ask when was the last time Sean McVay had an incident like Gannon's. While it's hard to pinpoint one moment, some have pointed out McVay's outburst against then Rams Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel in the 2019 regular season finale after the Rams ran a fake punt that it appears McVay wasn't ready for.
It's important to note that at no time throughout his tenure as Rams head coach has Sean McVay publicly struck a player or coach. The Rams would go on to win that game. That would also mark Fassel's final game with the franchise, ending a nine-year run.
How This Affects the Rams
The Cardinals are on the verge of a meltdown. While the Rams do not play Arizona until after the BYE, it has become even more important to defeat them as there's no idea how they'll respond and in the NFL, sinking ships often come out swinging in ball games.
The Seahawks and 49ers already own one victory each over Arizona so the Rams will need to grind out wins over an unpredictable opponent.
