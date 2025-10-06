Ram Digest

Sean McVay Shares Troubling Rams Injury News on Monday

The Los Angeles Rams head coach might be out one of his best defenders for Sunday

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches game action against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches game action against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Monday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media where he informed the public of multiple injury issues. Here is what you need to know.

Omar Speights

Speights has a high ankle sprain and will likely be listed as doubtful for the week. Speights has been on a roll this season, cementing himself within the starting lineup and a premier run stopper. The loss of Speights comes the week the Rams play the Baltimore Ravens.

Colby Parkinson

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) attempts to make a catch over San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Colby Parkinson is in concussion protocol. Parkinson has been dealing with various issues this season. McVay feels confident that Parkinson's status will improve. It's unknown if he will play this week.

Both Speights' and Parkinson's injuries come from the 49ers game.

Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein

Both players missed Thursday night's contest against the 49ers. Higbee and Havenstein are making good progress towards a return but no solid news has been made reportable.

Steve Avila

Steve Avila was benched last week as he works his way back from an ankle injury despite practicing. On Monday, McVay stated Avila was good to play and would get the start if he takes care of buisness in practice. All signs from the facility point to Avila getting the start. Avila hasn't done anything wrong, it's more about making sure he's prepared for the contest. Standard stuff.

McVay on Avila last Friday

McVay went into the reasons Avila didn't start on offense last Friday.

“Yeah, it was really hard just because of the Thursday game," stated McVay. "Steve was working himself back in. Even though a hundred percent Steve, we still felt like that was going to be better. Not a hundred percent Steve was going to be better to have him up in a backup role if something were to happen."

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The rapport, the continuity that Justin has been able to establish with [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] and with [Offensive Lineman] Coleman [Shelton], we just felt like we wanted to be able to allow Steve the opportunity to get a full week's worth of practice feeling like he was really had that ankle secure and sturdy for himself and we were really able to evaluate him fully. That’s going to be the expectation for our preparation with Baltimore, but he's going to earn that spot back by the way he practices.”

