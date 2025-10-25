Rams Need to Make Calls For Undervalued Center
For whatever reason, former All-American center Jackson Powers-Johnson has been viewed as something that he isn't by the Las Vegas Raiders, and that is a guard.
Despite cementing himself as the Raiders' center of the future last season under then head coach Antonio Pierce, he's failed to retain that role under Pete Carroll, and thus, it's time for the Los Angeles Rams to make calls for a player that could and should become their center of the future.
The Los Angeles Rams
The Rams already have a center in Coleman Shelton and while it's doubtful the Rams will move off of Shelton, considering their trust in him, he's a veteran player who only has one more year on his deal. The Rams have also proven this season that there are injury concerns along the offensive line, especially on the interior, with Steve Avila missing games and Kevin Dotson having to miss snaps this season.
While Justin Dedich did enough in emergency service, there isn't enough to indicate he's being prepped for a starting role and it's clear Beaux Limmer's development hasn't resulted in that jump as a pass blocker that one would have hoped. Perhaps he'll make that jump next offseason but that's a conversation for tomorrow.
Why Powers-Johnson?
Powers-Johnson was a vicious animal at the University of Oregon, helping the Ducks reach the final-ever Pac-12 title game. There's already familiarity as he was teammates with Terrance Ferguson. Powers-Johnson is a vicious run blocker and solid pass blocker when played in his natural role.
In his final collegiate season, Powers-Johnson surrendered one lone QB pressure on 481 pass blocking snaps and has often replicated that production at the NFL level.
With the Rams, his shorter, stockier build would be perfect for the Rams' offense and would give Sean McVay the lineman needed to get full penetration into the second level as there are very few who can combo block better than Powers-Johnson.
Powers-Johnson is a fiery dude and while he has made mistakes in the past, most notably snapping the ball before Aiden O'Connell was ready, resulting in a game-losing fumble against the Chiefs in Arrowhead last season, those mistakes are few and far between. More importantly, he doesn't repeat mistakes.
With a quarterback like Matthew Stafford to guide him, Powers-Johnson has the potential to be the Rams' center for the next ten years. The only question is whether the Rams are willing to make the call.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE