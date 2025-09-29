Fact or Fiction? Rams’ Week 4 Predictions Revisited
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams got the job done on Sunday and while winning is the only thing that matters, I made five predictions last week for the team. Let's see how they did.
NOTE: Predictions are italicized
1. Puka Nacua goes off against the Colts...again
Nacua torched the Colts in 2023, going for nine catches, 163 yards, and the game-winning touchdown in overtime in Indianapolis. On home soil, I predict Nacua goes for 12 catches, for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
Not quite but close enough. Nacua had 13 catches on 15 targets for 170 and one touchdown. Nacua was brilliant on the day as he builds a strong early-season resume for Offensive Player of the Year.
2. It's Byron Young season
I predict Young will secure sacks five and six on the season. A two sack day sounds nice for the star man.
Close. Young put in another phenomenal performance as he builds his candidacy for defensive player of the year. Young did secure his fifth sack through four games, recording one in each contest while being a perpetual force in the backfield.
3. The Rams force three turnovers
Daniel Jones is having a monster year but old habits love to die hard, and the Rams are known for inducing turnovers. The Rams will force two fumbles, one on Jones, and he'll throw an interception to Cobie Durant.
Another close one. Jones had two turnovers but probably should've committed four. Two picks by Kam Curl is what is stated on the stat sheet but Kamren Kinchens had another pick in his chest that he dropped and Jared Verse strip-sacked Jones, but the Colts were able to recover.
4. Blake Corum has a breakout day
Corum has the speed to turn the corner and that's why I see the Michigan man record the first 100+ yard day of his career. I also see Williams putting the game on ice, reversing the Rams' typical usage of the two.
Not on Sunday. Williams came out strong and he did put the game on ice but the Rams did not reverse their usage and Corum was held in check. Corum had nine carries for 21 yards.
5. Terrance Ferguson catches his first touchdown
Nope. Ferguson was made inactive once again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE