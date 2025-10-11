Ram Digest

Rams Share Thoughts on Terrance Ferguson's Breakout Catch

The Los Angeles Rams tight end has the coaching staff figuring out how to utilize him best

Brock Vierra

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches the ball during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Against the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson made a beautiful first career catch, displaying a glimpse of the promise he displayed as a collegiate standout.

Both Sean McVay and Mike LaFleur spoke about the rising tight end as the fan base continues their demands for higher usage.

Sean McVay

McVay was asked about the catch and if the coaching staff talks about how to utilize Ferguson more.

“Oh yeah," stated McVay. "I think you want to make sure that you're putting guys in positions to have successful outcomes. No question. I was talking to a lot of guys about this. This is a long season. Everything matters, but you want to continue to build guys up throughout."

"This will be a little blip in the radar when you look back on the totality of the season. How do we continue to maximize it? He's answered the bell with all the opportunities that he's had. I’ve been really pleased with him. If he continues on this trajectory, the answer is yes. You want to continue to get him more and more involved.”

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur spoke about Ferguson's growth as he adjusts to the NFL level.

“I don't know necessarily schematically," stated LaFleur. "Like I've said, a lot of these young guys are just getting used to the speed of the game. He played some big-time football last year, there's no doubt, and throughout his college career and had the production to back it up."

"But again, it's just a different league so just understanding how fast these windows are going to close, how fast when you catch a ball you're going to have to transition, how you have to keep on fighting and grinding when you're attached in the run game. All those little things that he's more than capable of and has shown but again, that's an adjustment. It's one thing to see it, it's another thing to go do it and then consistently do it to understand and I like where he is at.”

LaFleur would go on to talk about Ferguson's catch.

“Yeah, again, it's just not too big for him, that's first and foremost. Obviously, you guys see the ability in terms of just the flexibility and the gate that he has in his lower half, eating up space and all those kinds of things. There's a reason that [General Manager] Les [Snead] and his team spotted him whenever they started evaluating him, I'm guessing back when he was in eighth grade [laughter]. But no, I’m very happy that we have him in this organization. He's only going to continue improve. He's made of the right stuff. He's a good dude.”

