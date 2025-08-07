WATCH: Rams 2025 Preseason Week One Practice Highlights
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams opened their doors to the media as they get back to basics, returning to their facility in Woodland Hills before the team takes on the Dallas Cowboys in preseason play at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke after the Rams' joint practice with the Cowboys in Oxnard.
Q: How did practice go and could you share your thoughts on Kyren Williams' extension?
“Good day of work today," stated McVay. "I was bouncing around back and forth, but there were a lot of good things. I think ultimately, credit to [Head] Coach [Brian] Schottenheimer and the Cowboys. They were great hosts today. This is an opportunity for us to take a step in the right direction. I think it was really special for [Running Back] Kyren [Williams]. A great representation of a guy that represents and epitomizes everything that we want to be about. The approach that he took, give a ton of credit to [Agent] Drew Rosenhaus. [Senior Manager of Football Administration] Matthew Shearin really led the way for us. Being able to sit down with Matthew and myself and then Drew and Kyren this morning, I think the coolest thing is where you know this is the right thing, obviously for him number one, and how important it was for him and his family and how he wanted to still be here. But then when you start to see his teammates reactions. We always talk about enjoyment and enjoyment for other successes. When you see how happy authentically his coaches, his teammates are for him, you feel really good for him. The best part about it is he’ll just continue to do what he's done. ‘He’s like, I can't wait to work even harder,’ and it's like, ‘I don't think you can work any harder, man.’ Just keep approaching it the way that you are. Today was a good day for the Rams. I think we came out of it clean, which is important. We’ll look at the tape and like anything else, good or bad, we'll move forward and we'll learn from it and continue trust that day.”
