Rams Puka Nacua Talks Performance in Loss to 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on their arch rivals, the San Francisco 49ers in week five action from SoFi Stadium. In the battle for first place in the NFC West, the two sides, familiar with each other, reignited their feud after the Rams swept San Francisco last season.
Following the contest, Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media from the podium before the team opened up their locker room.
Watch Puka Nacua's Press Conference Below
After a phenomenal game against the Indianapolis Colts, Puka Nacua spoke to the media on Tuesday, sharing various thoughts on his last performance and his next one.
Q: How would you describe the rivalry with the 49ers and what makes it unique?
“I think for me, it takes me back home. I remember watching young Fred Warner out there playing with my older brother and being like, ‘Hey, I know that guy. That's the guy I've seen in the locker room.’ Those are some of the moments that immediately start [coming to mind] with the Rams-49ers. Then now some of those moments where I've been at the bottom of the pile and Fred Warner was like, ‘Yeah, Puk.’ It’s just competitive."
"I think the phrase that [Head] Coach [Sean] McVay says is competitive stamina. I think every time we played them ever since my first home game for the Rams in 2023, seeing that sea of red enter the stadium and what it feels like to play against them and know that we're going all the way until that final whistle blows.”
Q: What are your thoughts facing 49ers’ ILB Fred Warner?
“It's tough to have a real comparison, but you just see from the silent tape to being out there on the field the presence that you can feel and spatial awareness. You're running routes, you're in there and you can feel the wingspan and the dread movement of number 54. He does a good job of covering space for sure.”
Q: Are there plays that Matthew Stafford has made that he maybe didn’t see in real time that he later noticed on film?
“Yeah. It’s hard to pinpoint. He’s done it honestly more than what you guys can even see with the naked eye. Sometimes he does certain things where his shoulders have changed. It may not be the eyes, but he'll be positioned one way and you could just see the defense flow and the impact that he has. The touchdown to me, that would've been 10 times harder if he didn't do what he did. Him just having the ability to do that in the last minute, that's a big tool for us.”
