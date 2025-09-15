Rams Sean McVay Provides Unfortunate Week Three Injury News
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Monday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters after his team's week two victory over the Tennessee Titans. During his presser, McVay detailed the injury issues currently affecting his team.
Ahkello Witherspoon
Per the Last Report: During the Rams' week two victory over the Tennessee Titans, starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon left the game with injury and he would not return. After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed Witherspoon had suffered a broken clavicle. It's not known at this time how long Witherspoon will be out of action.
We now have more details. Witherspoon's injury will keep him out of action for 12 weeks if not longer and while Sean McVay has yet to rule Witherspoon out for the season, McVay did state the Rams will bring someone in for Witherspoon but it is unknown who that will be or in what capacity.
Witherspoon does not appear to need surgery. It's expected that Darious Williams will step into the three-man cornerback rotation. McVay said this about Williams last week.
“Darious has done a great job," stated McVay. "We felt like the approach was going to be with those three corners. I've always told you guys, I look at it as we've got four guys that have been excellent. We felt like the three-man rotation was going to be what was best for our group as it related to approaching that game. Darious handled it like a total stud. He was ready to go if need be. I was really proud of him and how he's practiced, how he's responded, but that was the thought process there.”
Steve Avila
Avila, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that prevented him from practicing last week, was doubtful heading into the game before being ruled out. With the time off, Avila is trending towards a return, but we will have a clearer picture of his health status come Wednesday.
Braden Fiske
Fiske was limited on Sunday, playing only 13 snaps, with 12 of them being on the pass rush. That was by design because during warmups, Fiske twisted his oblique. It does not appear that Fiske's issue will have an effect on what he does this week, but in the same breath, Fiske's status can not be confirmed until Wednesday.
Jordan Whittington
Jordan Whittington is dealing with a sore groin.
Colby Parkinson
Colby Parkinson, who missed the game with a shoulder issue, is working towards his return.
