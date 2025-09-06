Rams Make Last Minute Week One Roster Move
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams activated running back Cody Schrader on Saturday. The Rams take on the Houston Texans on Sunday.
If Schrader is activated two more times, he must be added to the 53-man roster for a fourth game.
What Does This Mean For Rams
Since this is a standard activation, the Rams prevent Schrader from being exposed to waivers without having them move to the 53-man roster. Each NFL team is allowed to bring up two practice squad players per game, without having to make a corresponding roster move. It is unclear if Schrader will be active for gameday.
McVay Speaks on Running Back Usage
On Friday, Sean McVay discussed whether there was a set plan for running back usage, suggesting a more diverse backfield rather than a repeat of Kyren Williams' high usage last season.
“It’s a little bit of both. You have a rotation based on drives. Let’s just say for example, you're going on like a two to one, if you go three and out or if you go 15 plays on one of those drives, then maybe you alter and adjust it. We do have a preset idea of percentage of snaps in a game that you want to come out at. We try to be able to be consistent with that across the board. There are certain positions like offensive linemen, they are playing every single snap unless something is unforeseen. The quarterback is playing every snap. With positions, especially the skill ones on offense, and even some guys on defense based on your personnel groups, receivers, tight ends, backs, we always try to be consistent and have an idea of how we want it to unfold, but the flow of the game is a real thing as well.”
McVay was asked if it's hard to stay disciplined when it comes to snap counts, especially if a back is having a good game.
McVay: “What would you guess?”Reporter: “Yes.”McVay: “Damn right. It’s a challenge and I think you have to commit to it. I think what's really cool hopefully what we'll be able to do is, there's a lot of trust and in a lot of our guys. It is a challenge though without a doubt.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE