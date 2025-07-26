Rams' Backfield Will Be a Formidable Group
It has been a while since the Los Angeles Rams have had a formidable backfield on offense. Sure, there were the days of Todd Gurley and yes, Sony Michel and Cam Akers were fun tailbacks for the team in flashes. However, the 2025 running back room might be the most formidable yet.
Much has been discussed this offseason around the contract negotiations of starting running back Kyren Williams, who is coming off his second-straight 1,100-yard season, with two other young running backs waiting in the wings in Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter.
This is a fascinating situation for the Rams and head coach Sean McVay, along with offensive coordinator Matt LaFluer. While Williams has experienced a heavy share of the workload out of the backfield, the possibility of his departure at the end of the season means Corum and Hunter need repitions throughout the season as much as McVay will allow it.
McVay doesn't have a Todd Gurley on this roster, and he may never have one again. He has three running backs with different skill sets that could make a serious impact throughout the season.
With Williams, McVay & Co. have had good conversations with his tailback's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, about an extension, one that could keep the productive tailback in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.
“It was good. It was positive," McVay said. "No news to report, but I know Drew and Matthew spent a little bit more time after I did with those guys this morning, and so we'll see. But as far as I know, nothing has been agreed upon. But I think there's a lot of good intentions on trying to be able to get that done. We'll see if that ends up happening."
Even if Williams does receive an extension, Corum and Hunter provide quality change-of-pace ability that gives the team multiple options out of the backfield in certain situations. Williams can be the defacto all-around player with Corum making an impact in the passing game as a receiver while Hunter gets his share of touches in short-yardage situations.
If McVay wants to commit to a running-back-by-committee, this is the time to do it with these talented runners. It could make the Rams an even better unit with a standout run game in a year where expectations are aimed at winning a championship once again.
