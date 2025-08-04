Rams Sean McVay Provides Final 2025 Training Camp Health Updates
The Los Angeles Rams underwent a physical two weeks of practice and are lucky that, as of writing, they avoided any major long-term injuries.
However, McVay provided updates on Matthew Stafford and Pooh Paul Jr.
Stafford will not command the offense during the Rams' jog-through on Monday.
“No, just because he’ll be doing a workout on his own during that time period," stated McVay. "He is able to do a little bit more, which is good, and things are progressing well. He won't take part in the jog-through because he'll be doing some other stuff during that time.”
When asked about what Stafford would be doing, McVay stated it would be more individual work. The Rams remain confident that Stafford will be ready for Houston come week one, but he will miss the joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys.
Stafford has been spotted walking around camp, but did not participate in a single practice.
“You'll have to ask [SVP of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie Scott a little bit more particularly, but it's really just static throwing. It's some of the unloaded running on the treadmill."
"Sometimes it might even be walking. He's able to do a little bit of lighter cardio and able to do some good core work. But it's more just functional strength surrounding the area while making sure that you don't do anything to set yourself back based on the trajectory that he's doing. But we are looking forward to getting him and easing him back into football, hopefully in the near future.”
Pooh Paul Jr has been dealing with calf issues that have plagued him throughout camp. However, Paul is expected to play in preseason as the team looks for solutions if Nate Landman or Omar Speights has to leave the game.
“It's hard to say because he just got out here. He has done a nice job. We're just easing him back in because he did have a calf. [Inside Linebacker] Shaun Dolac is another guy that, as an undrafted free agent, had a really productive collegiate career, been really pleased with him. I like that group as a whole. We’re excited to watch those guys compete.”
Landman was injured on Saturday, but it appears that the Rams' approach is about caution, as Landman remains set to play against Houston.
