Would Jimmy Garoppolo Sustain Rams' Success?
Every year, a few teams across the league face a dilemma ahead of the first week of the regular season. It could include injuries, quarterback battles, and much more. No team is immune to it.
One of those teams this year is the Los Angeles Rams, who are now under a microscope. Not because they are slated as a potential championship contender, but quarterback Matthew Stafford's status is a question after a back injury that has kept him out of camp, putting his backup in the spotlight.
Can Jimmy Garoppolo do enough to carry the torch?
Guess what? Jimmy Garoppolo has suddenly found himself back in the spotlight with Stafford's health in question ahead of Sept. 7 against the Houston Texans. The veteran quarterback is the backup behind the future Hall of Famer after an up-and-down career, and could be called upon sooner rather than later in his second season with Los Angeles.
Garoppolo has done a lot at the quarterback position since being drafted by the New England Patriots in 2014. Once dubbed the successor to Tom Brady at a time when some didn't think he would play into his 40s (he played until age 45), Garoppolo's hype reigned supreme when he joined Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, leading them to the postseason with two NFC Championship appearances.
Now on his fourth team after a disastrous stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, Garoppolo's second, well, fourth chance could come sooner than he thinks. Stafford is dealing with an aggravated disc and received an epidural to help with the pain. At this point, rest is the best option for the one-time Super Bowl champion, with a potential Injured Reserve stint in the cards.
This raises the question: Can Garoppolo lead the Los Angeles Rams to wins early in the season, or, at the very worst-case scenario, the postseason? I may get yelled at for this take, but yes, I think he can.
We've seen the success Garoppolo was able to have with the 49ers under Shanahan in a quarterback-friendly system. There is no reason he cannot maintain sufficient play at the position with Sean McVay as his head coach and playmakers such as Davante Adams and Puka Nacua at his disposal.
Garoppolo is an average quarterback, no more or less. He won't blow anyone away with his play, but he gets the job done. The Rams are still talented enough to make a run at the postseason, but expectations for an appearance in Super Bowl LX should be scrapped if Garoppolo has to start in the worst-case scenario.
