How the Rams Are Handling Omar Speights’ Injury and Backup Plan
When the Los Angeles Rams fly out to Baltimore in their week six contest against the Ravens, they're likely to be making the trip with starting linebacker Omar Speights being on limited usage at best after Speights suffered a high ankle sprain against the 49ers.
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed that Speights would likely be listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest.
McVay on Speight's Potential Replacement
McVay would go on to discuss potential replacements for Speights, not naming one player. The Rams have four off-ball linebackers listed on their active roster. Speights, Nate Landman, Troy Reeder, and Shaun Dolac. Landman and Speights have played the majority of the linebacker snaps this season.
“We'll work through that," stated McVay. "I have a lot of confidence in [Linebacker] Troy [Reeder]. We have a lot of confidence in some of the different guys. Obviously [Linebacker Shaun] Dolac… we only have four guys on the roster, but Troy is a guy that's shown that he's more than capable as is Shaun Dolac. We have guys on the practice squad but haven't gotten too far deep into that quite yet.”
Could Jaylen McCollough Take on a Bigger Role?
On certain passing packages, Rams' defensive back Jaylen McCollough has been rotated in for Speights to give the Rams a better speed threat and cover defender. McCollough has been excellent this season, being physical and attacking the football without remorse.
While he won't be rotated in to stop Derrick Henry when the Ravens present obvious run formations, it could be up to McCollough to step up in a larger way to make up for Reeder and Dolac's limitations in the pass game.
Other options
With that being said, the Rams could attempt to push Quentin Lake inside and bring on either McCollough or Josh Wallace to be the nickel if they choose to go that route.
The Rams could also call up Elias Neal, amongst others from the practice squad. In my opinion, Neal is the most game-ready linebacker on the squad.
The Rams may also supplement things by playing Kam Curl closer to the line of scrimmage, allowing him to come up or drop out based on what the Ravens offense presents.
