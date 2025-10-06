Rams Rookie Report Card: First-Quarter Grades Are In
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have wrapped up the first quarter of their 2025 NFL season and with it, the six rookies currently on the Rams have completed their initial introduction to the week-to-week life of the NFL.
It's time to bust out the grade book as each rookie will receive two grades. One on their progress so far and two is on their usage, judging if in my opinion, each player has been utilized properly.
Terrance Ferguson
Player Grade: B+
Usage Grade: C
In Ferguson's first four games, he's been inactive for two of them and was used minimally in the other two contests. This was due to him missing extended time in training camp, plus being the fourth tight end in the rotation.
However, Ferguson proved he was ready to roll in game five against the 49ers, and yet he spent the majority of the game on the sidelines, despite striking fear into the hearts of the 49ers' secondary during his first career catch.
If Sean McVay is saving Ferguson for later, it might be a stroke of genius if he's deployed correctly, but he's a talent that is wasting away on the bench.
Josaiah Stewart
Player Grade: A+
Usage Grade: A+
Not much more to say about Stewart. He's a big-time player, making play after play as his role has rapidly increased within weeks. He plays multiple roles and it's clear that he's a game-changer who is a dark horse for defensive rookie of the year.
Jarquez Hunter
Player Grade: B
Usage Grade: F
Hunter has done everything asked of him as far as the Rams are reporting. I'm not surprised he has yet to receive his first NFL carry after Blake Corum got crumbs of oppertunities as a rookie last season but running backs are like horses. They need to run and Hunter is a stallion.
It remains my belief he's the back the Rams need to rely on when running in the red zone.
Ty Hamilton
Player Grade: B
Usage Grade: A
Hamilton is slowly working towards a bigger role but his limited rotation is perfect for the Rams. He's able to gain valuable reps while growing physically as a player. Remember, Hamilton was playing college football into late January before he immediately had to transition into the pre-draft process.
It's low and slow, which is the right call for a player with his potential. He continues to work hard towards more playing time.
Konata Mumpfield
Player Grade: B
Usage Grade: B
While I'd like the Rams to take more of an advantage of Mumpfield's ability to stick his foot in the ground and shift directions, he's another slow burner who I expect to earn a bigger role as the season progresses.
Shaun Dolac
Player Grade: B+
Usage Grade: A
Special Teams contributor while learning the ropes of NFL linebacker play without being put in a bad spot. Dolac has done everything the right way and the Rams are doing right by him.
