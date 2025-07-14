Five Biggest Questions for the Rams Quarterbacks Entering 2025
The 2025 Los Angeles Rams have the best quarterback room Sean McVay has ever seen since taking over the franchise back in 2017. Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford is back after agreeing to a new deal set to tie him to the franchise until 2026.
With Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett backing Stafford up, here are the five biggest questions for the quarterback room entering training camp.
1. Does Matthew Stafford still have it?
It's not time to sound the alarm so don't panic but there are legitimate questions about Stafford's ability to sustain a winning product deep into the season, especially after the Rams' passing offense struggled during the later half of 2024.
All signs point to Stafford finding his 2021 form again, and he looked effortlessly efficient in OTAs but you never know.
2. How will Davante Adams change up Stafford’s offensive approach?
A big reason why many believe Stafford will have a big year including myself is due to Davante Adams. Adams is the best 50/50 threat Stafford has had since Calvin Johnson.
With that being said, there's a lot of talent on the field so how Stafford distributes the football will be a defining question for the season.
3. How good of a backup is Jimmy Garoppolo?
Garoppolo is a player that remains a massive question due to the lack of film we have of him against an opponent. Outside of the 2024 season-finale, the last version of Garoppolo we saw was with the Raiders and that ended is disastor.
To Garoppolo's credit, the Raiders' offense under Josh McDaniels was built to fail, so if Garoppolo gets called into service, will he be able to steer the ship, and how would his inclusion into the lineup change the Rams' approach to offense?
4. How does Stafford get pass catchers outside of Adams and Puka Nacua involved in the offense?
Demarcus Robinson was a player who made play after play, being patient enough to wait his turn. With Robinson gone, Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Konata Mumpfield are expected to fill in, but that leads back to the original question, how does Stafford involve three new players to an offense that has two All-Pro caliber pass catchers?
5. What can Stetson Bennett do to change the perception many have about him?
Bennett has a clear ceiling, but players with his projection have found ways to not only find starting jobs but success in those jobs as well. This is a critical point in his career so what will Bennett do this pre-season to elevate his job prospects?
